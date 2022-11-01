Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) officials say just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said, “you know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
WMBF
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
wpde.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
Sheriff: Deadly shooting on Autumn Lane near Florence under investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday evening. Major Michael Nunn, of FCSO, said it happened on Autumn Lane near Florence. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
WMBF
Coroner identifies Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; FSD3 releases statement
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner released the name of the high school student who was hit and killed while walking to school on Wednesday morning. Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 15-year-old Ja’Quan Cortez. Florence School District Three confirmed that Cortez was a student...
live5news.com
Deputies: Drivers exchanged words before fatal Dorchester County shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Ladson man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning. Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, Lt. Rick Carson said. The charge stems from a disturbance and shots fired that multiple...
abcnews4.com
Man charged in connection with suspicious death in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday morning, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and shots being fired. The location of the incident was in the 100 block of Kensington Place, in the King’s Grant neighborhood off Dorchester Road. After words...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
counton2.com
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
AOL Corp
Horry school district, police should be up front on investigation of teacher, principal
After the arrest of a principal and a teacher at a Horry County elementary school parents need to be assured these actions were isolated and will be dealt with appropriately. The school district and police must be forthcoming with information about any and all investigations so that parents’ trust in the school is maintained. Parents and the public deserve to know what is believed to have occurred and when without unclear disclosures that leave parents wondering. Even a hint of guarding information can sow distrust and bring up questions of whether the district is trying to protect its own.
WMBF
Lake City High School announces plans to honor student hit, killed while walking to school
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City High School has announced plans to honor and remember a 15-year-old student who was killed in a crash earlier this week. A vigil will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the school in honor of Ja’Quan Cortez, who was struck by a truck while walking to school on Highway 378 early Wednesday.
WMBF
14-year-old middle school student in Georgetown County charged with making threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 14-year-old middle school student was charged with making threats on Monday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is a student at Waccamaw Middle School. The juvenile’s name was not released. The Georgetown County School District said a teacher heard...
WMBF
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach man charged for trafficking heroin, cocaine after Georgetown Co. traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in Georgetown County after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of heroin and cocaine. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Eluterio Gomez, 26, was arrested on felony drug charges following the traffic stop Friday. Gomez was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck hits and kills student walking to high school, South Carolina officials say
A truck hit and killed a student who had been walking to school, South Carolina officials said. The student attended Lake City High School, where many on the campus were left in a solemn mood on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to WPDE. “No young person should lose their life at...
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting in Berkeley County; No arrests made
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening just before 10 p.m. The shooting happened on Musket Lane in the Windgate neighborhood, according to Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with wounds that appeared not to be life threatening.
WIS-TV
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A parent at the Bates Middle School in Sumter said their child had an undercooked burger in their lunch recently. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern is shared with other parents about lunches not being prepared properly. A photo taken of a...
abcnews4.com
SCHP on scene of 2nd fatal collision on US-17A in less than 12 hours, official says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on US-17A near Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County, an official at the scene tells ABC News 4. According to the SCHP Dispatch Board, the crash occurred at 4:52 p.m. on Friday. One...
