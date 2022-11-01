Aurora CEO reaffirms commitment to autonomous vehicle development in wake of Argo AI’s shuttering

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s CEO and co-founder is amplifying his belief that self-driving technology is closer to reality than ever before following last week’s closure of Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle peer and Strip District neighbor to Aurora.

In Aurora’s (NASDAQ: AUR) monthly newsletter, Chris Urmson offered remorse for the fact that Argo had closed and praised its accomplishments. Argo CEO Bryan Salesky and President Peter Rander launched the company in 2016 after prior experience at other AV firms.

“First, my thoughts are with Bryan Salesky and the entire Argo team—this industry is small, we all know each other well, and many of us here at Aurora have worked with the Argo team, watched them grow, and seen the impact they’ve made,” Urmson said. “It is disappointing, and it is unfortunate, and their absence will be felt in Pittsburgh and in the larger AV industry.”

