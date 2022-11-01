Read full article on original website
star64.tv
3 candidates for Hamilton County Commissioner discuss their stances
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There is a three-way race for Hamilton County Commissioner this election. Whoever wins will be right in the middle of some big decisions coming up about stadiums, bridges, and taxes. It is a race that stands out from others on the ballot. The race pits incumbent...
wvxu.org
So far, there's no evidence of voter intimidation in Hamilton County. But officials are prepared
With reports of voter intimidation at Arizona voter drop boxes and alleged door-to-door grilling of voters in California, some people are getting nervous as we get closer to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. But there's nothing to worry about in Hamilton County, according to Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland.
lovelandmagazine.com
Marcia Neumann: Reason to vote no on school operating levy
Marcia Neumann resides within the school district and the City of Loveland limits in Hamilton County.
In Their Own Words: 1st Congressional District Candidates Steve Chabot and Greg Landsman
Chabot and Landsman suggest why voters should choose them.
WLWT 5
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
If Passed, Cincinnati's Issue 11 Could Rein in Mayoral Power
Issue 11 would eliminate the mayor’s “pocket veto.”
wvxu.org
Council wants to protect Cincinnatians from discrimination based on abortion
Cincinnati’s nondiscrimination law will likely be updated to include abortion and other reproductive or sexual health decisions. A Council committee approved the addition Tuesday and it will get a full Council vote Wednesday. The nondiscrimination code protects people from housing and employment discrimination based on things like race, gender...
wvxu.org
Which Cincinnati-area school levies will be on the ballot Nov. 8?
On Tuesday, voters in four area counties will be deciding whether or not to approve bond issues and tax levies for local schools. A number of school districts are proposing new property tax levies to cover increasing operating costs, while other school systems are relying on voters to renew long-standing levies passed in previous elections.
wvxu.org
Plans for a MLK Jr. monument in Cincinnati are on hold
Plans to build a new monument to honor Martin Luther King Junior in Avondale have been put on hold. The city of Cincinnati selected a design team in July to create the plaza at Reading Road and MLK Drive, but canceled the plan the next month. A city memo dated...
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnati post office worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati postal supervisor pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling mail packages for profit, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Ohio. According to the attorney's office, 31-year-old Kerry Beech was paid $500 each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail...
2 Sabina men killed in head-on Clinton County crash on US-68, state patrol reports
CLINTON COUNTY — Two Clinton County residents from the village of Sabina were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 68, south of Center Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington said. >> 1 of 2 victims critically injured in crash that shuts down I-75 North...
wvxu.org
The tech industry needs more Black women. Efforts are underway to make that happen
Nearly half of employed Black women in Greater Cincinnati are paid less than $15 an hour, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center. And Black women with a bachelor’s degree are three times more likely to make $15 an hour or less than any other demographic group, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal
CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
linknky.com
Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years
Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
Fox 19
BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
WKRC
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
wvxu.org
Work begins to find those buried at West Price Hill's Potter's Field
As many as 20,000 people are buried in an overgrown cemetery in West Price Hill known as Potter’s Field. The first steps to developing a management plan for the area began Wednesday, with ground-penetrating radar, magnetometers, electromagnetic conductivity surveys... and a pint-sized human remains detection dog named Master Pickpocket, aka Pocket.
