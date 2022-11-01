ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

wvxu.org

Council wants to protect Cincinnatians from discrimination based on abortion

Cincinnati’s nondiscrimination law will likely be updated to include abortion and other reproductive or sexual health decisions. A Council committee approved the addition Tuesday and it will get a full Council vote Wednesday. The nondiscrimination code protects people from housing and employment discrimination based on things like race, gender...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Which Cincinnati-area school levies will be on the ballot Nov. 8?

On Tuesday, voters in four area counties will be deciding whether or not to approve bond issues and tax levies for local schools. A number of school districts are proposing new property tax levies to cover increasing operating costs, while other school systems are relying on voters to renew long-standing levies passed in previous elections.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Plans for a MLK Jr. monument in Cincinnati are on hold

Plans to build a new monument to honor Martin Luther King Junior in Avondale have been put on hold. The city of Cincinnati selected a design team in July to create the plaza at Reading Road and MLK Drive, but canceled the plan the next month. A city memo dated...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

The tech industry needs more Black women. Efforts are underway to make that happen

Nearly half of employed Black women in Greater Cincinnati are paid less than $15 an hour, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center. And Black women with a bachelor’s degree are three times more likely to make $15 an hour or less than any other demographic group, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal

CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years

Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer shot a person in Butler County Wednesday night, according to Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Fairfield Township officers were called out around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check at Camargo Mobile Home Park on Rt. 4, according to Butler County Dispatch.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati

Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
FLORENCE, KY
wvxu.org

Work begins to find those buried at West Price Hill's Potter's Field

As many as 20,000 people are buried in an overgrown cemetery in West Price Hill known as Potter’s Field. The first steps to developing a management plan for the area began Wednesday, with ground-penetrating radar, magnetometers, electromagnetic conductivity surveys... and a pint-sized human remains detection dog named Master Pickpocket, aka Pocket.
CINCINNATI, OH

