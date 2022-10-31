Read full article on original website
8 Times November Weather Was Not Pleasant In Illinois
Illinois is no stranger to wild weather. Tornadoes, thunderstorms, snow storms, extreme winds, wicked heat, and bone-chilling cold pretty much sum up what to expect in the Land of Lincoln. Some of these weather changes developed at a moment's notice, leaving little time to prepare. Did you know records prove November is a turbulent weather month in Illinois?
6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History
Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois Are In These Cities
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
We’re Not Sure We Believe Illinois is One of the Least Stressed States…
Are you stressed out right now? It's completely, totally, 100% possible. Yet somehow, Illinois is one of the least stressed states. I'm all here for a study, but I am very shocked to read this one from the addition specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand... Illinois is the third least stressed state?
Illinois Mountain Lion Arrested For Loitering, Sent To Indiana
I know. You're probably thinking that deporting an aimless mountain lion to Indiana is a little harsh. I'd be tempted to agree, but keep in mind Illinois gave this cat who wandered all the way here from Nebraska time to move on to other places, but it just didn't happen.
IL Teacher Wins $1,000 For Classroom & Candy For The Whole School
An international chocolate brand awarded a teacher in Illinois $1,000 for her classroom along with enough candy for the whole school. Yowie is a product that helps children learn while enjoying a tasty treat. According to yowieworld.com,. Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each...
Milwaukee Dragonflies Invading Northern Illinois?
Back in September a story was posted about Milwaukee, WI being swarmed by Dragonflies, are they now invading Northern Illinois? PATCH. Last weekend I "thought" I saw Dragonflies in my backyard, which would be unusual for a couple reasons. First off, I've never seen them in my backyard before...Secondly, it's October.
One Of Top Haunted Documentary Series Features Stories From IL/WI
If you want to find out more about hauntings in the Rockford area, I highly suggest checking out Expedition Entity on Paraflixx. It's that time of the year, Halloween. I'm thinking of ghosts and haunts. I enjoy watching those documentary series about the paranormal. The only problem is they are rarely about Illinois or Wisconsin. It would be a lot cooler if they did. Luckily, there's now one that focuses on our area.
Northern Illinois May See Some Halloween Meteor Showers
According to tonight's Halloween forecast, the skies above Northern Illinois should be remarkably clear, which will give all of us a better chance at catching yet another of 2022's meteor showers. What's really cool about tonight, and the next several nights, is that every 7 years or so, Earth passes...
Popular Charity Frozen Turkey Bowling Tournament Is Coming To WI
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Thanksgiving and help out a great cause simultaneously, this charity frozen turkey bowling tournament in Wisconsin is perfect for you. Only In Wisconsin. When I say "only in Wisconsin," I don't mean it in a mean-spirited way. I think of it...
Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Witches
Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
Illinois’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For This Weather
Every state has their favorite comfort food and Illinois's is definitely a cozy favorite. This week in the QC, highs are in the 50's & 60's, and lows are in the 30's & 40's. We've hit the time of the year when I'm just not going anywhere after I get home. It's dark and cold and it's pajamas and Netflix time. Next Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we lose an hour of daylight (which might be the last time we have to deal with this).
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
Unique Way To Celebrate Halloween Is Illinois’ Haunted Boat Ride
If you thought ghosts were scary on land, just wait until you're out on the water. Many Different Kinds Of Haunts In Illinois This Year For Halloween. I learned something new this Halloween about Illinois. Not only are there a bunch of extremely scary haunted houses but there are many other kinds of haunts throughout the state to help get you into the spirit of the season.
Google Trends Names Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Ill & MO
With Halloween just a few short days away you might still be thinking about what costume you will wear. Well, this might help sway your decision. Bookies.com put together a map of The Most Popular Halloween Costumes by State and for Illinois and Missouri, it's very interesting. First, the most popular costume, and no surprise Michale Myers leads the way (with the "last" movie just out no wonder the costume is popular). TV show characters are making a big impact on people deciding on what to dress up this year as. Georgia (Squid Games), Hawaii (Stranger Things), West Virginia (Beth Dutton of Yellowstone), and Ted Lasso which is the number one most popular costume in Illinois.
Illinois May Find These Thanksgiving Groceries In Short Supply
Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
Biggest IL Halloween Party At One of Most Haunted Hotels In World
One of the most haunted hotels in the world is hosting the biggest Halloween party in Illinois. Halloween Is One Of The Biggest Party Holidays In Illinois. I think Halloween is one of the biggest party nights of the year. People go all out for the maximum fun. Even ones that rarely do anything for special holidays will celebrate for this day. The thing about Halloween is it is always held on October 31st, no matter what day of the week. For the party people, they push the big bash to the weekend so they can get a little crazy.
This Illinois Dog Gets a “Sleepover” after 100 Days with No Home
An Illinois shelter has a unique idea about how to keep the spirits of the dogs they care for up. Sometimes they provide what they call a fun sleepover with a volunteer so the animals get the feeling of what it's like to be in a home again. New video shows what happened when a dog they have had for more than 100 days did this.
The One Big Mistake Illinois Homeowners Make When Prepping Their House for Winter
Fall may be a lovely season in Illinois, but a lot of dreaded chores come along with it when you're a homeowner. You have to rake a crap ton of leaves. You have to put away/cover all your outdoor furniture and other fun stuff. You suddenly discover a bunch of...
