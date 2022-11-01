ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The pair will share the stage in Arlington, Texas in April They've both had long, influential careers, but Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have never shared a stage — until now. The legendary musicians announced Wednesday that they'll team up for a one-night-only concert in April that'll take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. "Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023," Nicks wrote on social media of the show, which is being billed as a performance that'll feature "Two...
ARLINGTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz to Perform Classic Monkees LP ‘Headquarters’ on 2023 Tour

The Monkees reached their creative zenith in 1967 on their third LP Headquarters, which marked the first time the made-for-TV band was given complete control of a project, and Micky Dolenz is celebrating the achievement next year with a special tour where he’ll play the album straight through. The band has also prepared a limited edition 4-CD/7” vinyl Headquarters box set that’ll feature 69 previously unreleased studio tracks. They include backing tracks producer Don Kirshner assembled for a planned third Monkees record he was forced to abandon once the group gained creative freedom, a new remix of the LP, early...
MARYLAND STATE
People

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Extend Co-Headlining Tour with Two New Stadium Shows — See the Dates!

"Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023," the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday And just when fans thought they would only have once chance to catch the iconic Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel's upcoming concert — there's now two more dates! On Wednesday, the legendary musicians announced they would be teaming up for a one-night-only concert in April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The following day, two new dates were revealed: one in Inglewood,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
NJ.com

Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

Huey Lewis and the News Sells Catalog to Primary Wave for $20 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

Primary Wave Music continues its steady stream of acquisitions, announcing today a partnership with multi-platinum rock act Huey Lewis and The News. The deal, which sources tell Variety is for around $20 million, encompasses the band’s entire commercially released music catalog from inception through 1994, the period of its biggest hits. Included in the partnership are such hits as “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” and more. Also included in the deal is the band’s 1985 single “The Power of Love.” Written for the blockbuster film “Back to the Future,” the song became the band’s...

