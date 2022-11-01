Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syr.edu
University Celebrates Native Heritage Month
In honor of Native Heritage Month, the Native Student Program in Multicultural Affairs, along with students and campus partners, has organized a series of events throughout November. From workshops, lacrosse demonstrations, ceremonies and speakers, there is an array of cultural activities to celebrate, honor and raise awareness about Indigenous history,...
syr.edu
What the Haudenosaunee Confederacy can teach Americans about democracy
Concerns over the health of American democracy are seen in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll reporting that 71 percent of all voters believe that democracy is at risk. The American public has been subjected to misinformation and conspiracy theories around elections and witnessed the Jan. 6 attacks on...
syr.edu
How Supporting the United Way Employee Giving Campaign Makes a Difference in Central New York on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
The United Way of Central New York has been making a difference by providing area residents with access to essential resources for 100 years, and the Syracuse University community has supported the United Way through its employee giving campaign for the last 50 years. The employee giving campaign helps ensure...
syr.edu
Annual Wali Lecture Will Honor the Life and Legacy of Physics Professor Kameshwar C. Wali
Syracuse University will hold the 2022 Kashi and Kameshwar C. Wali Lecture in the Sciences and Humanities on Friday, Nov. 4, to honor the life and legacy of Professor Kameshwar C. Wali, in-person and over Zoom. The program will begin at 4 p.m. in Hendricks Chapel with the welcome message...
syr.edu
Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Creator of the 1619 Project, Discusses Her Groundbreaking Work
Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winner and staff writer for The New York Times Magazine, spoke in-depth about her personal experiences and writings centered on racial injustice, an examination of the modern legacy of enslavement and school resegregation during a Universitywide event Friday, Oct. 28. The event, co-sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and other campus units and schools and colleges, took place at the Syracuse University Art Museum.
syr.edu
Lender Center for Social Justice Granted $2.7M From MetLife Foundation for Research Initiatives to Help Address Racial Wealth Gap
Syracuse University’s Lender Center for Social Justice has been awarded a $2.7 million grant from MetLife Foundation to launch several new research initiatives to accelerate efforts to address the racial wealth gap and help dismantle the root causes of wealth disparity. The Lender Center will use the three-year grant...
syr.edu
University Celebrates First-Generation College Students on Nov. 8
The campus community is invited to participate in this year’s National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8. This event is celebrated annually on Nov. 8 to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The act provides equal opportunity for those from low-income and minority backgrounds. The legislation creates grants and loan programs, invests in higher education institutions and started the Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) to facilitate the academic success of first-generation college students.
syr.edu
Operation Orange Warmup to Collect Winter Coats for Community at Nov. 12 Football Game Against Florida State
For the second time this year, Syracuse University is partnering with Central New York nonprofit organizations for Operation Orange Warmup, a collection drive for warm winter coats to help individuals and families in need in our local community. Donations of new (and clean, nearly new) winter coats will be collected...
syr.edu
Syracuse University Student Chosen as First Micron Intern Hire From Syracuse Veteran Community
Savion Pollard ’25 joined the U.S. Navy as a 21-year-old looking to be part of something bigger than himself and inspire others. Pollard served for eight years, working as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and training other sailors; it was a successful mission in service to others and his country.
syr.edu
Sport Management Major Elena Randolph Receives Michigan Sport Business Conference’s BIG Initiative Award
Elena Randolph ’24, a sport management major in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, was recently named a 2022 BIG Initiative Award Winner by the Michigan Sport Business Conference (MSBC), an honor presented to 11 high-achieving sport management students in the United States and Canada. BIG stands for “Build, Inspire, Grow.”
syr.edu
Faculty and Staff Open Enrollment Runs Through Nov. 11
Don’t miss the opportunity to review your benefits!. Open Enrollment is the one time of year when eligible employees can reflect on their benefit options, connect with the variety of available resources to help make the best decisions to meet their needs and enroll for the coming year. Visit...
syr.edu
Syracuse Stage Celebrates the Holidays With ‘2 Ring Circus’ and ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’
Put the “sea” in the holiday season with the family favorite musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at Syracuse Stage Nov. 25-Jan. 8. Tickets are available now at syracusestage.org or through the Box Office (315.443.3275). All ticket purchases are protected by Syracuse Stage’s “Worry Free Guarantee,” which provides automatic refunds to patrons if performances are canceled.
syr.edu
JMA Dome Maintenance Project to Impact Pedestrian Traffic Nov. 4-5
A maintenance project at the JMA Wireless Dome on the northwest corner will require the closure of the upper portion of the stairs from Irving Avenue to Dome Gate C. The detour will be in place Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments / 0