Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last
The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up
A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment is just 14 days away
Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is fast approaching. Through the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Nov. 15.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in eight days
Millions will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just eight days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income payment to be sent today
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments today. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
White House says Fed rate hike will help lower inflation, tame housing market
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest move to raise its benchmark interest rate will help to bring down inflation, and a rise in mortgage rates should cool inflation in the housing market, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
kitco.com
Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
kitco.com
U.S. labor market still tight, but some rays of hope in inflation fight
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. With 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage...
NASDAQ
Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls
“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
Job openings jump to 10.7 million despite Fed attempts to cool economy
U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million for the first time since June 2021.
Dow falls 505 point after Fed delivers another big rate hike and Powell signals commitment to inflation fight
Stocks dropped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered another 75 basis point rate hike. It's the fourth hike of that size this year as the central bank scrambles to tame inflation. Fed comments hinted at softer rate hikes, but Powell reiterated the central bank's committement to taming inflation. US...
Wall Street opens lower as Fed presses on against inflation
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1% in the early going, as did the Nasdaq composite. The Dow was off 0.6%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.20%. Mortgage rates have more than doubled this year. Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England made its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed slighlty lower.
Democrats tell Fed chief rate hikes ‘disregard’ working families
Close to a dozen Democratic lawmakers called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to explain how many Americans will lose their jobs as a result of their efforts to mitigate high inflation. In a letter to Powell released Tuesday, a group of 11 Democrats ripped Powell for a series of...
kitco.com
Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?
With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
