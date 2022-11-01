ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Democrats said they accepted $500,000 from a Las Vegas cryptocurrency startup. Now they say the real donor was someone else

By Hillary Borrud
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 45

Mel Mozzillo
5d ago

another prime example of how the Democrats keep back peddling to cover up their corruption. I wonder who's name will come up next as the donor.

Reply(7)
32
Michelle Barnes
5d ago

What a bunch of crooks! Millions in donations this year, from a cryptocurrency company inthe Bahamas. We have campaign finance laws limiting donations, but the Democrat AG and secretary of state will not enforce it. I bet if it was republican they would be all over it.

Reply(3)
35
Emma Higley
4d ago

I seem to remember a man named Dinesh D'Souza going to jail for a campaign finance issue that didn't seem nearly as concerning as this.

Reply(1)
18
Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: Beyond November’s elections, Oregon’s civic infrastructure needs work

Davis is executive director of Oregon Humanities. Across Oregon and the United States, we are deep in the season of accusation and exaggeration. Yes, I mean election season. During this time — even more than during the diminishing windows between elections — we reduce those with whom we disagree to their worst tendencies. Any good intentions are scoffed at and painted as ignorance, manipulation or deceit. We, however, are as smart as we are pure.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek an easy call

While your editorial board deemed it a “difficult call” to endorse Tina Kotek for governor, it’s not difficult at all when you imagine the vastly different futures our state could have depending on who’s at the helm. I happened to take a job in the governor’s office six weeks before the start of COVID. Being in the Zoom room during discussions about some of the most impactful decisions a leader could make showed me firsthand what’s at stake.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Republicans Are Gaining Ground In Oregon’s Newest Congressional District, Making It A Toss-up

Oregon’s Newest Congressional District: Democrats have traditionally found Oregon to be a safe sanctuary in the blue. Republicans, though, are promising surprises in elections all around the state this year. As the Republican candidate there gaining support, the Cook Political Report recently downgraded Oregon’s newest congressional district to a toss-up. Claudia Grisales, an NPR congressional journalist, has more.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Election Day

The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters. Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016. The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon hospitals overstuffed with patients ready to leave but with nowhere to go

Hundreds of recuperating Oregonians are stranded in hospitals, some for 100 days or longer, in what hospital officials say has become a humanitarian crisis. Upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital beds is now occupied by patients who are well enough to be discharged but still need some level of care as they recover. They have nowhere to go, however, because skilled nursing facilities and similar destinations don’t have room for them.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging

We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Endorsement should go to Johnson

It was kind of The Oregonian/OregonLive to throw Betsy Johnson a bone when it’s too little, too late. (“Editorial: Betsy Johnson is not a spoiler,” Oct. 30) If your editorial board had the courage of its convictions it would have published this article a couple of weeks ago in endorsing Betsy Johnson for governor. An independent governor would have gone a lot further to break the stranglehold the two parties have on politics and government in this state, not to mention the stranglehold the extremists have on both parties.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians

At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy