Unaffiliated Voters Lead Local Ballot Returns
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of November 1st, 4,796 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. Of those, 41% have been from Unaffiliated voters, 31% from Democrats and 27% from Republican voters. It is too late to mail your ballot. Voters can visit a...
Thursday, November 3rd Weather
Moderate to heavy snow will continue over the mountains today and will end tomorrow morning. Up to a foot of new snow will be possible in the higher elevations. Travel will be difficult over mountain passes. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 51. Look for an overnight...
We Are Chaffee’s Dinner and a Movie Tonight
We Are Chaffee, in collaboration with Colorado Mountain College, is hosting Dinner and a Movie tonight beginning at 5:30 pm at the Surf Hotel in Buena Vista. Dinner and a Movie will showcase seven video shorts created by local people about their personal insights and experiences of what home means to them.
Fremont County Recovering From Cyberattack
After a targeted cyberattack in August, Fremont County is open and resuming normal operations. Fremont County officials and departments are still working on small glitches, building back stronger and more resilient moving forward. The county also is turning its focus toward building a partnership with the State of Colorado to better prepare for attacks like these in the future.
Wednesday, November 2nd Weather
Mostly sunny and windy today. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15 to 20 mph. Snow is expected to move into the mountains tonight and continue through Friday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 61. Look for an overnight low of 37. The San Luis...
Tuesday, November 1st Weather
Mostly sunny and mild conditions continue today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 63. Look for an overnight low of 35. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 59, a low of 27. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 47 with a low of...
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
Fremont County Resumes Normal Operations After August Cyber-attack
After a targeted cyber-attack in August, Fremont County has resumed normal operations. With hard work, determination, and support, Fremont County is now back to about 90% operating capacity. Elections, Motor Vehicle and the Building Department are at full capacity while all other departments are between 80 to 95% restored. Fremont...
Chaffee County Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Kettle Bell Ringing Season
A planning meeting for the Salvation Army kettle bell ringing season is Nov. 10th, at the Touber Building. Individuals and teams of volunteers are needed for the Salvation Army’s annual effort to raise funds to help local residents in need. The bell ringing campaign takes place at Walmart in Salida and at City Market in Buena Vista between November 25th and December 24th.
Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers
Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
