Fishing: Stuntz claims Kayak Bass Fishing's Rookie of the Year

Drew Stuntz has a passion and he wasn’t going to let his dreams off the hook.

The Rice Lake native and Cumberland resident has been fishing his whole life but he wanted to take it to the next level.

“When I got out of the military I started researching how to actually target bass particularly,” Stuntz said. “One thing led to another and I guess I kind of took to it.”

The barrier to entry for professional bass finishing is costly when investing in a boat, so Stuntz found another way to get his dream started. He joined Kayak Bass Fishing and this year was named the Rookie of the Year. Oct. 19-21 he competed in the Kayak Bass Fishing National Championship in Paris, Tennessee.

“If this is what I wanted to do, I’m going to do it full force on the Trail Series and see if I can make the Pro Series,” Stuntz said. “It was my goal at the beginning of the year to take Rookie of the Year.”

Stuntz said he watched videos by Fluke Master, a Youtube channel, and took the information he gathered and developed his own techniques.

“It’s spending countless hours on the water learning how to catch these fish consistently, and turning a struggle of a day into a productive day,” Stuntz said.

He had placed well in last year’s Kayak Bass Fishing’s Challenge Series, a month-long challenge where anglers enter their top five fish over the course of the month. After placing well it gave him the confidence to take on the Trail Series, where he would travel across the country to fish.

“There were a few times last year where I had taken second place and third place,” Stuntz said, “and positions like that told me I could actually compete, that I know how to catch these fish.”

The Trail Series featured tournaments in Tennessee, Kentucky, Colorado, Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida. Heading into the National Championships, Stuntz had a spot in the top 10 of the standings and was quite secure in Rookie of the Year hopes. But in the last five minutes of competition he had his fifth and final bass as he was reeling it in right at the kayak. He still did enough to win the award and placed 12th overall.

Fishing in a kayak is much different than a bass fishing boat, Stuntz said. There’s a lot of strategy involved as you can’t cruise across the lake to a new spot. You have to commit to a location and figure how to make the fish bite.

“You’ve got to spend your time pre-fishing the lake,” Stuntz said, “figuring out where it is that you find a niche, where you’re able to catch fish, and make the best decision you possibly can from there.”

Stuntz is planning to go all out next season as he seeks sponsors and looks to fish on the Kayak Bass Fishing Pro Series. Eventually he’d like to be among those bass fishing on TV with their boats in the Bassmasters Elite Series, but he’s enjoyed his time fishing in a kayak and the strategy the sport requires.

Stuntz said he’d happily share his insight with others interested in kayak bass fishing. He can be found on Instagram, at @StuntzFishing. He had a dream and he put in the work to make it happen.

“If it’s something you’re passionate about don’t let anything hold you back, just go for it,” Stuntz said. “If professional fishing is what you want to go for and you can’t afford a big $100,000 boat, start with a kayak.”