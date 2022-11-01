ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Fishing: Stuntz claims Kayak Bass Fishing's Rookie of the Year

By By Travis Nyhus
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mEwQ_0iuTvODD00

Drew Stuntz has a passion and he wasn’t going to let his dreams off the hook.

The Rice Lake native and Cumberland resident has been fishing his whole life but he wanted to take it to the next level.

“When I got out of the military I started researching how to actually target bass particularly,” Stuntz said. “One thing led to another and I guess I kind of took to it.”

The barrier to entry for professional bass finishing is costly when investing in a boat, so Stuntz found another way to get his dream started. He joined Kayak Bass Fishing and this year was named the Rookie of the Year. Oct. 19-21 he competed in the Kayak Bass Fishing National Championship in Paris, Tennessee.

“If this is what I wanted to do, I’m going to do it full force on the Trail Series and see if I can make the Pro Series,” Stuntz said. “It was my goal at the beginning of the year to take Rookie of the Year.”

Stuntz said he watched videos by Fluke Master, a Youtube channel, and took the information he gathered and developed his own techniques.

“It’s spending countless hours on the water learning how to catch these fish consistently, and turning a struggle of a day into a productive day,” Stuntz said.

He had placed well in last year’s Kayak Bass Fishing’s Challenge Series, a month-long challenge where anglers enter their top five fish over the course of the month. After placing well it gave him the confidence to take on the Trail Series, where he would travel across the country to fish.

“There were a few times last year where I had taken second place and third place,” Stuntz said, “and positions like that told me I could actually compete, that I know how to catch these fish.”

The Trail Series featured tournaments in Tennessee, Kentucky, Colorado, Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida. Heading into the National Championships, Stuntz had a spot in the top 10 of the standings and was quite secure in Rookie of the Year hopes. But in the last five minutes of competition he had his fifth and final bass as he was reeling it in right at the kayak. He still did enough to win the award and placed 12th overall.

Fishing in a kayak is much different than a bass fishing boat, Stuntz said. There’s a lot of strategy involved as you can’t cruise across the lake to a new spot. You have to commit to a location and figure how to make the fish bite.

“You’ve got to spend your time pre-fishing the lake,” Stuntz said, “figuring out where it is that you find a niche, where you’re able to catch fish, and make the best decision you possibly can from there.”

Stuntz is planning to go all out next season as he seeks sponsors and looks to fish on the Kayak Bass Fishing Pro Series. Eventually he’d like to be among those bass fishing on TV with their boats in the Bassmasters Elite Series, but he’s enjoyed his time fishing in a kayak and the strategy the sport requires.

Stuntz said he’d happily share his insight with others interested in kayak bass fishing. He can be found on Instagram, at @StuntzFishing. He had a dream and he put in the work to make it happen.

“If it’s something you’re passionate about don’t let anything hold you back, just go for it,” Stuntz said. “If professional fishing is what you want to go for and you can’t afford a big $100,000 boat, start with a kayak.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Progress made on new Country Jam site

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam’s new site on the northwest side of Eau Claire is expected to be ready in time for the July festival. Workers are currently clearing the area for the stage, roadways, and event centers. Two new event centers will be open year-round. Electrical work has begun for the campsites, now just a short distance from the festival grounds.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Memorial Installed For Chippewa County Girl Scouts

There is a new memorial for the three Chippewa County Girl Scouts who were run down on the side of the road four years ago. Friends and family members of Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle dedicated the new memorial yesterday. It is a heart on top of a cross,...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
ALTOONA, WI
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out

Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
STANLEY, WI
drydenwire.com

Drug Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Polk County Bar Owner

POLK COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Polk County has resulted in multiple felony charges for Michael Heilman, owner of the Glass Bar in Centuria, WI, including delivery of Marijuana and possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin mushrooms. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
791
Followers
913
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy