THV11

Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
BENTON, AR
THV11

How Little Rock can fix the rise in violent crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock has reached homicide levels unseen since the days of the early 90s. The capitol city recorded the 70th homicide of the year. For those living in Little Rock, it's a frustrating sight. "Lifelong resident here in Arkansas, man," Willie Davis,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission

It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...

