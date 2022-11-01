Read full article on original website
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
How Little Rock can fix the rise in violent crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock has reached homicide levels unseen since the days of the early 90s. The capitol city recorded the 70th homicide of the year. For those living in Little Rock, it's a frustrating sight. "Lifelong resident here in Arkansas, man," Willie Davis,...
littlerocksoiree.com
Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission
It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
Central High Historic District at risk of losing historical status
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People who live in the historic part of town near Central High School have been trying to keep that history alive— however, home demolitions and a lack of restoration could strip the neighborhood of its federally recognized status. The area has been a national...
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
Residents in Sherwood neighborhood return to their homes after standoff
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Residents of the Hollyridge neighborhood in Sherwood said that Monday night was very long— An entire road was blocked off which meant the people who call that area home, couldn’t actually get to their homes. Alyssa Fawbush shared fond memories of her childhood home...
Sherwood neighborhood rallies to have Halloween after standoff caused evacuation Monday
People on 16 different streets were told to evacuate on Monday afternoon as a precaution during a standoff that lasted into Tuesday morning. Though several families were without costumes or candy, people of the Indian Hills neighborhood rallied together to have Halloween, one way or another.
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Deputies: Body discovered Tuesday on property in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are in the early stages of a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday near Old Warren Road and Gibson Road, just south of Pine Bluff. According to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call at 3:33 p.m. after the property owner […]
KATV
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
The Supernatural State – Malco Theater
There's something unique around every corner in Hot Springs, from national parks to historic bars and bathhouses.
Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
Bid winner donates to Mayor Frank Scott's re-election campaign, contract shows
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been under heat after a Little Rock director confronted him about a mysterious contract that was not seen by the board. Director Capi Peck brought up the issue on Tuesday night after she had a constituent that came to her with an unanswered Freedom of Information Act request.
Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...
