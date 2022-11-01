Read full article on original website
Jerill Partee, 92, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Jerril Partee, 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Mountain Home. He was born in Mountain Home on June 3, 1930 to Virgil and Ruby (Crothers) Partee. He was an Army Veteran, member of the Freewill Baptist Church, and a backhoe operator for many years. In fact, he was the first backhoe operator in Mountain Home. He loved farming, hunting, being a song leader at his church, and was an avid collector and restorer of John Deere tractors and old trucks. His true loves, though, were the Lord, his wife, of 68 years, Mrs. Irene Partee, and all his family and friends. He was one of the kindest, easiest going, and likeable people a person could ever hope to meet.Jerril is survived by his wife; daughter: Vickie Hilton; 2 sons: Gary Partee (Doyla) and Kregg Partee (Sheila); 6 grandchildren: Justin Partee, Jessica Marshall, Jeremiah Partee, Kraigen Partee, Megan Hilton, Rochelle Partee; 2 step-grandchildren: Carl Bozeman, and Donnette Headrick; 9 great-grandchildren: Chase Partee, Jeremiah Partee, Kameron Partee, Kaitlyn Partee, Garrett Whiting, Austin Marshall, Hunter Marshall, Kynlee Marshall, and Jojo Headrick, and sister: Linda Heavener. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons: Mark and Danny Partee; 4 brothers: Donald, Bob, Curtis, and Leonard Partee, and sister: Faye King.
Elmo ‘Moe’ Dutton, 59, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elmo “Moe” Dutton of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 29, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 59. He was born September 4, 1963, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Austin and Marie Kellem Dutton. He married Jessica Roth on March 8, 1986, in Gassville, Arkansas and was a career problem solver and friend. Moe lived in Mountain Home his entire life. He was a member of Gassville Baptist Church. A fisherman and outdoorsman and a man of honor.
Joyce Burk, 80, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Joyce Burk of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Joyce Burk died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Charles F. Hamilton, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Charles F. Hamilton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Charles F. Hamilton died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
Dora Anna Bates, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Dora Anna Clark Bates, 79, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2022. Anna was born in Old Joe Arkansas on March 25, 1943, to LH and Dora Evalina Smith Clark. Anna is survived by two children Trena Kochman and Lee Dean Watters; and four grandchildren, Deanna, Mitchell, Shawn, and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren.
James Stanley Wisniewski, 81, Ash Flat (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old James Stanley Wisniewski of Ash Flat are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Stanley Wisniewski died Wednesday at White River Medical Center in Batesville.
Eva Martin, 88, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Eva Martin of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Eva Martin died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Two Arkansas Governor candidates host meet and greets in Mountain Home
Two candidates running for Arkansas Governor will be in Mountain Home this week to meet with the public prior to Election Day on November 8. Thursday evening from 5:30 until 6:30, Republican Governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will host a meet and greet at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company located at 601 South Baker Street. The event is open to the public and food will be provided.
Harvey ‘Jim’ Montgomery, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Harvey ‘Jim’ Montgomery of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Harvey ‘Jim’ Montgomery died Friday in Mountain Home.
2022 Arkansas ballot issue guides still available
The Baxter County Extension Office has received an additional supply of the University of Arkansas voter guides. The guides can be picked up at the Baxter County Collector’s Office located at 8 East 7th Street across from the Baxter County Courthouse and the Extension Office located at 3 East 9th Street in Mountain Home.
Talk of the Town – November 2
Join us for the Our Community Cares addition of Talk of the Town – The Elks Lodge of Mountain Home.
Hiker reported missing at Buffalo River found near Horseshoe Bend trail
A hiker reported missing near the Buffalo National River in Newton County has been located on the Horseshoe Bend trail near the Red Bluff lookout. Search and rescue personnel found Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, around noon Tuesday and assisted him to Kyle’s Landing. He was reportedly in good spirits.
UPDATE: Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire
A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. Yellville Fire Chief Steven Evans stated 30 firefighters from 5 departments were on...
Thursday basketball schedule includes makeup games between Flippin, Calico Rock
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule. On the high school level, Flippin travels to Calico Rock for makeup games, and Timbo hosts Deer. In junior high basketball, Cotter makes the trip to Omaha, Viola heads to Imboden to meet Sloan-Hendrix, Ozark Mountain entertains Harrison Eagle Heights at St. Joe, and Lead Hill is home against Bergman.
Salem to play for playoff position at Quitman
The Salem High School football team will play for playoff positioning in its last game of the regular season on Thursday. The Greyhounds will be on the road for a matchup with Quitman. Salem is currently tied with the Bulldogs for third place in the 3A-2.
Prison time handed down to Kendrick Sebree
A Mountain Home man pled guilty to charges in his newest criminal case and was sentenced to four years in prison during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday. Twenty-four year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested on drug-related charges in mid-March when officers went to a residence located...
Rural MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident
A rural Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident last Tuesday night in Baxter County. Twenty-three-year-old Whitney Mendenhall was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mendenhall was heading towart the Norfork Dam on...
Kirk Winnett before the bench again
A Flippin man with a string of criminal cases stretching back to 1989 appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Forty-eight-year-old Kirk Allen Winnett pled guilty to charges in two cases in Baxter County and two in Marion County and was sentenced to four years in prison. In Baxter County,...
Tuesday basketball results include Cotter winning 2 of 3 over Kingston, Norfork getting swept at home
Cotter was able to take two of three basketball games over Kingston on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors won the senior girls’ game over the Lady Yellowjackets 56-40. Morgan Zick led Cotter with 18 points, and Becca Benedict added 11. The Lady Warriors improve to 2-2 on the season. Cotter...
ASUMH faculty to hold book signing
On Wednesday afternoon, two English faculty members, Emily Noblin and Michael Thomas at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, will hold a book signing for their recent publications from noon until 1 in the Gaston Lobby of Roller Hall. Noblin teaches English and Communication at ASUMH. She lives with her son, husband,...
