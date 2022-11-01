PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A northern New York school district has been awarded millions of dollars to begin a transition to electric school buses. The Salmon River Central School District is a winner of the EPA’s clean school bus rebates program. About $4.3 million will be used to replace 11 school buses with electric models. Part of that funding includes constructing charging stations at the district’s bus garage.

