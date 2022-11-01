ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

EquipmentShare expansion is one of the largest expansions in Columbia history

Missouri Governor Mike Parson praises EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia, describing it as great news for the entire state. Governor Parson (R) joined company executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and area business leaders for Thursday’s announcement. “It...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Man strangled, threatened to kill woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after police say he strangled and threatened to kill a woman he was in a relationship with for four years. Dominic Hunter, 37, allegedly strangled the woman for 30 seconds on Monday. The woman was heard screaming "let me go" by two witnesses, according to a The post Police: Man strangled, threatened to kill woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
STOVER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Shots fired reported north of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO

The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

JCMO Man faces drug charges

A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center

MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man who shot Randolph County deputy receives seven-year sentence

LINN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Moberly man faces a seven-year sentence for shooting a Randolph County Deputy. Jason Garner, 42, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to felony charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest by fleeing. The case was moved to Linn County on a venue change. On March 27, investigators arrested Garner after he attacked a woman The post Man who shot Randolph County deputy receives seven-year sentence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man was charged in federal court Tuesday on suspicion of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in  Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell is in federal The post Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy