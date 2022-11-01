Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
The Hockey Writers
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Struggles Boil Down to Four Key Reasons
After starting the season 4-0-1, the Pittsburgh Penguins were on a roll. They went on to outscore their opponents 26-11 through those games while scoring six goals in all four of their wins. When looking at the box score, fans may see success; however, that couldn’t be further from the truth with this Penguins team. When analyzing those first five games, there were clear patterns in the play of the team that would indicate that things were not what the seemed to be. This analysis gave a look at what the next six games would entail for the Penguins and, boy, has it not been pretty as they have dropped to 4-5-2. Here are the four areas that must be cleaned up in order for the team to get back on track in the win column.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 11/6/22
The New York Rangers (6-4-2) and the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2) are two Original Six franchises that will square off for the first of two games this week versus one another. The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 loss on Nov. 3 against the red-hot Boston Bruins while their opponents this evening defeated the New York Islanders, 3-0, on Nov. 5.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Make the Right Decision by Keeping Guenther in the NHL
The Arizona Coyotes are through 11 games this season and have earned themselves nine points, putting them in seventh place in the Central Division, two points behind fifth. While the team hasn’t looked overly impressive in five of their first seven losses, including a recent 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, there has been a level of fight in this team. Nick Ritchie has played lights out, and so has Shayne Gostisbehere. Another name that has garnered his own attention, is rookie Dylan Guenther.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Is Headed for Career Season
It appears the rumours of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Johnny “Toronto” Tavares’ demise might be premature. The 32-year-old Tavares, who has played over 950 NHL games in the regular season and playoffs, showed he might have some magic left when he lifted the struggling Maple Leafs on his back and carried them to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
The Hockey Writers
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success
Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over Bruins – 11/5/22
Looking to build off of one of their best games of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs went into Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins looking to make a statement and did just that, defeating the league’s best team to date 2-1. Yes, the same Maple Leafs who lost 4-2 to the Arizona Coyotes on home ice. Yes, the same team that lost every game on their California road trip swing. Isn’t this team so much fun? You really never know what you’re going to get.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Heinola, Connor & Hellebuyck’s Vezina Case
Welcome to the fifth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets haven’t lost in regulation since Oct. 22, and it seems as though...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Oilers in Toews Trade
While speaking on his 32 Thoughts podcast last month (Oct. 11), Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Jonathan Toews to the Edmonton Oilers. Financially, it naturally would be challenging, as the longtime captain carries a $10.5 million cap hit. However, if general manager (GM) Ken Holland got creative, there certainly could be a match there. If the Blackhawks and a third team helped retain a significant portion of Toews’ salary, it could work if the Oilers also sent at least one player the other way. Challenging, yes, but it’s not entirely impossible.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sharks
In today’s NHL news and rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are coming off of a pretty defeating loss to the Dallas Stars and a close loss where they fell apart in the final minutes versus New Jersey. Are there changes coming in Edmonton? Meanwhile, what is happening in Vancouver with the Canucks and Bo Horvat? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a defenseman and a goalie? And, are the San Jose Sharks really shopping Timo Meier?
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need More From Jack Campbell
Despite being handed a five-year, $25 million contract from Ken Holland this offseason, Jack Campbell was never guaranteed to be a star-quality netminder. He had never really endured a full season as a starter at the NHL level, and despite having some success during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, was also known to be rather inconsistent.
The Hockey Writers
Suzuki and Caufield Are Canadiens’ Most Dynamic Duo in Decades
Given the depth of their forward group, the Montreal Canadiens were expected to score a lot this season and struggle defensively as their young defencemen adjust to the speed and physicality of the NHL. Through the first 11 games, the opposite has been true with the notable exception being the impressive numbers put up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield so far in 2022-23. Together, they have scored 13 of the team’s 30 goals, which represents 43.3% of Montreal’s production.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Good News Story of the Year: Rodion Amirov
On the heels of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ good news/bad news night, with a great win over the Boston Bruins accompanied by the bad news that Ilya Samsonov would be down with a knee injury for gosh knows how long, there’s some space in the Maple Leafs’ world for a little good news.
Warriors possess five-game skid entering matchup vs. Kings
Two teams returning to California after taking a remarkably similar travel map through the Southeast duel in San Francisco on
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need to Trade Excess Forward
With the return of Joel Edmundson to the Montreal Canadiens lineup, they had to make a move. That was to place Evgeny Dadonov on the injured reserve for “a virus,” allowing general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to keep the team compliant with the NHL’s 23-man roster limit. However, it only delays the inevitable. Hughes will have to find a way to shed a forward in the near future, as they have 15 forwards on the roster and only seven defencemen.
The Hockey Writers
Denis Malgin the Best Maple Leafs Acquisition: Who Knew?
When Kyle Dubas reacquired Denis Malgin this past offseason, many media and fans, including us, questioned the signing. Despite playing 184 games over four seasons from 2016 to 2020 for a Florida Panthers team that wasn’t very good, Malgin did little to impress us when the Maple Leafs first acquired him.
