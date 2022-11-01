ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Paradise Ranch Puts Woodland Park on the Map

(Parts of this article and most of the research on Paradise Ranch was submitted by articles local historian Steve Plutt wrote) Throughout its history, the Woodland Park area has attracted a wide array of colorful characters that became local legends and sometimes generated national attention. In fact, a slew of...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Federal Reserve just approved its 6th federal interest rate hike this year. The interest rate target range is now at 4 percent, the highest level since 2008. Currently, Colorado Springs home buyers are feeling the impact with purchasing rates. But area realtor, Taylor Cardines says now there is less competition, providing  buyers more options The post What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
springsmag.com

11 Best Coffee Shops in Downtown Colorado Springs

Looking for the best coffee shops in Colorado Springs? The local craft coffee scene has been keeping Springsters caffeinated for a macchiato minute, riding what coffee aficionados commonly call the third wave of coffee. That term was coined two decades ago to define an artisan movement to replace poorly mass-produced coffee with intentional sourcing and nuanced tasting notes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Top five chicken wings in the Springs: FOX21’s Top 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With football season well underway, that game day snack is essential in keeping your guests happy. So, FOX21 News compiled a list of a game day favorite, chicken wings. Here are FOX21’s top five picks for chicken wings in the Springs, in no particular order: My Friend’z Pub Formally known as The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Commissioners deadlock on vote Thursday for controversial Black Forest development proposal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's planning commission ended a 3-1/2-hour public hearing in a tie vote on recommendations for a controversial plan to expand the current development of Flying Horse North (FHN), in north central Black Forest. KRDO Just before 3 p.m., commissioners voted 4-4 on the project, with three commissioners absent The post Commissioners deadlock on vote Thursday for controversial Black Forest development proposal appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Robbery at business on Friday afternoon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo

A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
PUEBLO, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

