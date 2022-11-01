Read full article on original website
‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Paradise Ranch Puts Woodland Park on the Map
(Parts of this article and most of the research on Paradise Ranch was submitted by articles local historian Steve Plutt wrote) Throughout its history, the Woodland Park area has attracted a wide array of colorful characters that became local legends and sometimes generated national attention. In fact, a slew of...
What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Federal Reserve just approved its 6th federal interest rate hike this year. The interest rate target range is now at 4 percent, the highest level since 2008. Currently, Colorado Springs home buyers are feeling the impact with purchasing rates. But area realtor, Taylor Cardines says now there is less competition, providing buyers more options The post What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
As Colorado Springs restaurants add inflation fees, some customers push back
Next time you dine out, you may notice something new on the bill: an inflation fee. Restaurants across Colorado Springs and the state are adding the fees to customers' bills or raising their menu prices as they try to survive amid crippling operating costs. "Restaurant margins are incredibly narrow in...
This Is Colorado's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp has the scoop on the best Indian eatery in every state.
springsmag.com
11 Best Coffee Shops in Downtown Colorado Springs
Looking for the best coffee shops in Colorado Springs? The local craft coffee scene has been keeping Springsters caffeinated for a macchiato minute, riding what coffee aficionados commonly call the third wave of coffee. That term was coined two decades ago to define an artisan movement to replace poorly mass-produced coffee with intentional sourcing and nuanced tasting notes.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
KRDO
Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
Top five chicken wings in the Springs: FOX21’s Top 5
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With football season well underway, that game day snack is essential in keeping your guests happy. So, FOX21 News compiled a list of a game day favorite, chicken wings. Here are FOX21’s top five picks for chicken wings in the Springs, in no particular order: My Friend’z Pub Formally known as The […]
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
KKTV
Frontier Airlines discontinuing service at Colorado Springs Airport Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Frontier Airlines is discontinuing service at the Colorado Springs Airport on Friday. 11 News spoke with airport officials, who report Frontier Airlines makes up about 5% of service, with flights only to Phoenix and Las Vegas. This announcement originally came back in early September. “The...
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
KKTV
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
Commissioners deadlock on vote Thursday for controversial Black Forest development proposal
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's planning commission ended a 3-1/2-hour public hearing in a tie vote on recommendations for a controversial plan to expand the current development of Flying Horse North (FHN), in north central Black Forest. KRDO Just before 3 p.m., commissioners voted 4-4 on the project, with three commissioners absent The post Commissioners deadlock on vote Thursday for controversial Black Forest development proposal appeared first on KRDO.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Officials Trap Bear in Colorado Springs After Getting Too Close to Homes
Officials were forced to trap a young bear after it took residence in a Colorado Springs, CO, community. CBS News Colorado explained that the animal had gotten a little too comfortable around humans, and it was running around in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. Officer Drew...
1310kfka.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo
A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
