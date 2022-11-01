Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a new weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the Devils won four consecutive games against the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed...
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Flames in a Kane Trade
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks have a 5-4-2 record and are third in the Central Division. Although they have a very solid start to the season and are exceeding expectations, they are still expected to be major sellers at the deadline, as they are rebuilding. Superstar forward Patrick Kane is, of course, the biggest trading candidate and several teams will surely be pursuing him as we inch closer to the deadline. Last month, Craig Button speculated that the Calgary Flames could be a potential landing spot for Kane since “they lost a little bit of offense” this offseason. It’s an interesting thought but also not entirely far-fetched, either.
Denis Malgin the Best Maple Leafs Acquisition: Who Knew?
When Kyle Dubas reacquired Denis Malgin this past offseason, many media and fans, including us, questioned the signing. Despite playing 184 games over four seasons from 2016 to 2020 for a Florida Panthers team that wasn’t very good, Malgin did little to impress us when the Maple Leafs first acquired him.
Bruins News & Rumors: McAvoy, Swayman, Smith & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Charlie McAvoy is progressing in his recovery from shoulder surgery and could soon be ready to make his season debut. Meanwhile, goaltender Jeremy Swayman is being listed as week-to-week after being injured in a game on Tuesday night. Last, but certainly not least, trade speculation continues to surround both Craig Smith and Mike Reilly.
NHL Rumors: Senators, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Canadiens, Jets
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, actor Ryan Reynolds is apparently interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. Can he afford it and are there other interested parties? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Jake Muzzin and will the Toronto Maple Leafs feel the need to fill the hole left by his absence?
Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Is Headed for Career Season
It appears the rumours of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain Johnny “Toronto” Tavares’ demise might be premature. The 32-year-old Tavares, who has played over 950 NHL games in the regular season and playoffs, showed he might have some magic left when he lifted the struggling Maple Leafs on his back and carried them to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
Penguins’ Struggles Boil Down to Four Key Reasons
After starting the season 4-0-1, the Pittsburgh Penguins were on a roll. They went on to outscore their opponents 26-11 through those games while scoring six goals in all four of their wins. When looking at the box score, fans may see success; however, that couldn’t be further from the truth with this Penguins team. When analyzing those first five games, there were clear patterns in the play of the team that would indicate that things were not what the seemed to be. This analysis gave a look at what the next six games would entail for the Penguins and, boy, has it not been pretty as they have dropped to 4-5-2. Here are the four areas that must be cleaned up in order for the team to get back on track in the win column.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blackhawks’ Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks are the talk of the town when it comes to trade rumors. This is entirely understandable, as general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson has made it abundantly clear that the Blackhawks are in a full-on rebuild. With that, franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) and could be on the move by the deadline because of it. However, we should not forget that Chicago also has another prime rental candidate with offseason addition Max Domi.
Auston Matthews Smiling During Scrums: What Does It Mean?
Late in the third period of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, an altercation ensued between the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny. By that time, the game’s outcome was no longer in doubt. And, as some games do, frustration took over. The game became chippy.
10 Observations From Devils’ First 10 Games
The New Jersey Devils have concluded their first ten games, and boy did they impress. After starting the season 0-2-0, they’ve won seven of their last eight to sit at 7-3-0 and are atop the Metropolitan Division. Ten games aren’t enough to declare a team a legit contender, but there’s a lot to like about how the Devils have played. Here are ten observations from their first ten games.
Canadiens and Capitals Have Proper Pieces to Make Big Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are said to have too many forwards. Insiders are reporting that general manager Kent Hughes is actively shopping one and has made it clear to other NHL clubs that players like Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, and Mike Hoffman are available. It’s unlikely the price of acquisition would be high, as the Canadiens are simply looking to move a contract and potentially pick up a draft pick, even if only a later-round one.
Canadiens Need to Trade Excess Forward
With the return of Joel Edmundson to the Montreal Canadiens lineup, they had to make a move. That was to place Evgeny Dadonov on the injured reserve for “a virus,” allowing general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to keep the team compliant with the NHL’s 23-man roster limit. However, it only delays the inevitable. Hughes will have to find a way to shed a forward in the near future, as they have 15 forwards on the roster and only seven defencemen.
Suzuki and Caufield Are Canadiens’ Most Dynamic Duo in Decades
Given the depth of their forward group, the Montreal Canadiens were expected to score a lot this season and struggle defensively as their young defencemen adjust to the speed and physicality of the NHL. Through the first 11 games, the opposite has been true with the notable exception being the impressive numbers put up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield so far in 2022-23. Together, they have scored 13 of the team’s 30 goals, which represents 43.3% of Montreal’s production.
Flames Face Tall Order to Repeat as Division Champions
The Calgary Flames haven’t gotten off to a great start in their new era and the other top teams in the division aren’t making it easy for them to repeat as division champions. Last season, the Flames took the division by seven points to the second-place Edmonton Oilers. Only two teams even recorded 100 or more points. The Flames had a dominant season other than a small tough stretch in the middle of the season, which they recovered from.
Maple Leafs Should Look to Kraken’s Carson Soucy to Fix Defence
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a precarious spot at the moment. After a disastrous road trip and a bounce back performance against the Philadelphia Flyers, many are wondering if change remains an option in the future for this organization. It’s clear that defense remains an issue for this team...
5 Takeaways From Islanders 5-2 Win vs. Blues – 11/3/22
The New York Islanders look like one of the best teams in the league. After defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 to start the road trip on the right foot, they put together another strong performance. With four unanswered goals in the second period, the Islanders defeated a struggling St. Louis Blues team, 5-2.
Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux
The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
Flames’ Lineup Decisions Could Determine Kylington’s Future
We are now in November and Oliver Kylington still hasn’t returned to the team. He is on leave due to personal matters and the Calgary Flames have filled the hole fine up until now. The Flames were seen as one of the deepest and best defensive groups in the NHL before the season, and still are without Kylington.
Blue Jackets NCAA Prospect Report: November 2022
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had an exciting influx of young talent in recent seasons. The story this season has been about Kent Johnson, but Cole Sillinger, Liam Foudy, and Adam Boqvist all signify a bright future for the organization. The trail doesn’t end there. The Blue Jackets have a...
