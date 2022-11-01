By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 8 loss to the Broncos?

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) continued on the path they started in their Week 4 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. They've now dropped five straight contests with the most-recent loss to the Denver Broncos (3-5), each by one score or less, a franchise record.

Ultimately, the team was unable to finish after taking a 17-14 lead late in the game. They lost by four points, 21-17. It was yet another time when Jacksonville appeared to have victory snatched away by the opposition, a game they shouldn't have lost, but did.

It's become the team's identity thus far this season.

The Broncos weren't much of a factor in terms of how the Jaguars lost this week, aside from two costly turnovers at key points in the contest.

Denver converted just two of 11 third-down attempts, they totaled 305 yards (the league's worst offensive yards per game average is the Tennessee Titans with 285.6) and they only got to Lawrence twice via sacks the entire game.

It was yet another game that didn't have to result in a loss, but did, for the Jaguars.

33 percent: Jaguars continue failures in red zone

Against the Broncos, the Jaguars were unable to come away with a touchdown on three red-zone appearances.

One of the attempts ended after the team kicked a field goal from the Denver 19-yard-line. The other failed attempt came on first-and-goal from the Denver one-yard-line, an interception by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

On the season, Jacksonville has converted just 50 percent of its red zone opportunities, ranked 24th in the NFL. For reference, Jacksonville ranked 28th in the league last year in the red zone at 51.28 percent.

The interception Lawrence threw cost the team at least three points, while the Jaguars were likely smart to kick a field goal on fourth-and-five, already up 7-0 in the contest.

After the game, Pederson said that it will be a collective effort to fix that area of Jacksonville's game.

"It's been an area that we've kind of struggled in all season," said Pederson. "You know, we kind of pride ourselves on trying to get touchdowns once we get into the red zone, but it's something as a staff we really have to take a look at and make sure we are putting our players in situations there and plays that they can be successful in."

156: Travis Etienne runs wild on Broncos defense

It's important to highlight Etienne after yet another standout performance by the second-year rusher. His contributions, though in vain, to Jacksonville's offense are important to look at now and at the end of the season.

Now the team's lead tailback, Etienne ranks near the top in all rushing categories this season even as a part-time player for the majority of the year.

In his first game as the team's lead back, Etienne ran the ball 26 times for 156 yards and a touchdown, rushing at 6.5 yards per carry. Since Week 5 against the Houston Texans, Etienne hasn't posted a YPC average of less than 6.5.

After the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson praised Etienne for his performance.

"He played great [Sunday]. He played tough. He played physical. He's a good football player, and again, we've just got to continue to find ways to get the ball in his hand," Pederson said.

Etienne currently leads the team in touches with 109 on the year. He has 728 yards from scrimmage.

Still, Jacksonville will have to find a way to make sure their best playmaker on offense gets the ball in his hands. Even with just 92 rushing attempts this year, Etienne is tied for 10th among running backs in rushing attempts of 10-or-more yards with 14, according to Pro Football Reference. He has nine rushes of 15-or-more yards, tied for fourth among backs.

Though they aren't the same type of player, former Jaguars running back James Robinson accounted for 20 15-plus yard carries during his career in Jacksonville, for reference.

Etienne is the team's lead tailback now, and dominated the snaps in the Jacksonville backfield. He posted 57 snaps, tied for his career-high (Week 7 against New York Giants).

The team's backup RB, JaMycal Hasty, totaled just 16 snaps Sunday, a season-high. Third-string back, Snoop Conner, totaled one snap in his first NFL regular-season action.

18: Jaguars nearly top league in dropped passes

While not necessarily directly from the team's loss against the Broncos, it's worth mentioning the Jaguars are currently second in the league in dropped passes with 18 on the year, according to Pro Football Focus. Lawrence currently leads the league in dropped passes, while the Miami Dolphins have the most overall with 19.

While it's a subjective stat, there have been several instances of clear drops, including one from tight end Evan Engram on Sunday.

Engram's dropped pass came during the team's final possession of the first half at the Broncos 39-yard-line. Had it been completed, Engram would have likely gotten at least five yards, putting the team in manageable field-goal range.

Along with Engram, Jacksonville had three dropped passes on Sunday, including one each from Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones Jr.

Engram has accounted for just two dropped passes on the season. He's been one of the more sure-handed players on the team, signed to a one-year contract in the spring.

Currently, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a dropped-pass percentage of 9.4 percent. That ranks third in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 47 passing attempts.

4: Dawaune Smoot, Josh Allen lead Jaguars pass rush

The Jaguars entered Sunday's matchup desperate to get after the passer. Against the Broncos, they were able to do just that, at least for a spell. Early on during the game, Jaguars defensive linemen Arden Key and Dawaune Smoot accounted for a sack. Smoot and rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker split a sack.

Ultimately, Smoot led the way in pressures with four during the game, tied with outside linebacker Josh Allen. Though Allen didn't tally a sack, he had three hurries and one quarterback hit.

Smoot led the team in pass-rush productivity (PRP) at 20.0, according to PFF. The stat combines sacks, hits and hurries relative to how many times they rush the passer. Smoot rushed the passer 15 times against the Broncos.

“I thought the D-line really stepped up yesterday, got back to what they did early in the season. I know we lost contain there at the end and let Russell (Broncos QB Russell Wilson) out late in the game, and they got the first down there, but for the most part, they were aggressive, really pushed the pocket, had some great games in there," Pederson said on Monday via conference call when asked about the defensive line's play against the Broncos.

"Arden (DL Arden Key) was explosive, Smoot (DL Dawuane Smoot), Travon (OLB Travon Walker), you saw his length and explosiveness in there, so it was good to see him get back to that."

During the first four weeks of the season, the Jaguars accounted for nine sacks. The three games following that, they accounted for just two, including zero sacks against Matt Ryan and then Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. With a struggling pass rush, Jacksonville needed a bounce-back game.

Against the Broncos on Sunday, they accounted for three sacks. It's only a start, but something the Jaguars are looking to get figured out sooner rather than later.

1: Tyson Campbell allows just one reception shadowing Cortland Sutton

Throughout the season, Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell has been one of the top players on Jacksonville's defense. That didn't change on Sunday against the Broncos when he shadowed star Broncos receiver Cortland Sutton on 23 of 31 routes run, according to NextGenStats.

Sutton was targeted just two times Sunday, catching one pass from Broncos QB Russell Wilson for 13 yards. Campbell also recorded an interception on one pass targeted to Sutton. The pick came during the Broncos' second drive of the game, Wilson's third dropback of the game.

Campbell has quickly become a rare talent in Jacksonville through his second season with the club. He was selected with the 33rd-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. According to PFF, Campbell has been targeted 41 times this season, allowing 24 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

He has seven pass breakups and two interceptions this season, including the aforementioned pick on Wilson.

+14: Jaguars have positive point differential despite losing record

One of the most baffling teams in the league this year, the Jaguars have a point differential of +14 this year with 172 points scored and 158 points scored against them. All six of their losses have come by eight points or less, while their wins have come by 24 and 28 points, over the Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacksonville is the only team in the league with fewer than three wins to have a positive point differential. They're one of two teams with a positive point differential and a below .500 record this year. The Cleveland Browns have a +1 point differential at 3-5.

The point differential underscores just how backward this season has been for Jacksonville, and it doesn't appear to be heading in a positive direction as they look to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.