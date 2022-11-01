Crossing guard struck by car in front of Ocean Township High School

OCEAN TOWNSHIP - A crossing guard was hit by a car Monday afternoon near the driveway to the high school, authorities said.

At around 2:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Park Avenue — near the western driveway of Ocean Township High School — for a reported car crash, according to an announcement from the Ocean Township police . While conducting their investigation of that incident, the high school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle near the eastern driveway.

Oakhurst First Aid responded to the victim before taking him to a local hospital, the announcement said. The victim, whose name was not released, was currently in stable condition Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name has also not been released, was issued four motor vehicle summonses, according to Paul Flammia, public information officer for the Ocean Township police. The summonses were for failure to comply with the crossing guard stop sign, failure to yield to pedestrians, failure to stop and careless driving.

