Judge sets 2-day sentencing hearing in Christmas parade case

MADISON — A judge on Monday scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing for a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15-16 to accommodate dozens of people who want to speak at the proceeding. Prosecutors told the judge that they expect at least 36 people will speak. Brooks said he anticipates about 20 people will speak on his behalf.

Brooks drove his Ford Escape into the Christmas parade in Waukesha in suburban Milwaukee on Nov. 21 moments after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Killed were 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was marching in the parade with his baseball team; Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson and Tamara Durand, members of the Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers that dances in parades; Wilhelm Hospel, husband to a surviving Dancing Grannies member; and Jane Kulich, described by her family as a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. Scores of other people were hurt, some severely.

It took the jury a little over three hours on Oct. 26 to convict Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the incident. The charges include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety.

Brooks, dressed in a suit and tie, silently rested his head on folded hands as the verdicts were read. His subdued demeanor was a stark departure from previous days of the trial, when his sometimes-outrageous behavior drew rebukes from the judge.

The incident left deep scars on the community of 70,000 people about 16 miles west of Milwaukee. Community members built memorials to the dead and held vigils.

The anger was still raw Oct. 26; someone in the gallery yelled “burn in hell” as the verdicts were read. Vehicles passing the courthouse honked their horns in celebration, WITI-TV reported.

Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence, although Dorow can decide whether Brooks could be released on extended supervision at some point. Each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17½ years.