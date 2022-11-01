ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Liberty coach Hugh Freeze taught his players to Call The Hogs

By E. Wayne
 5 days ago

Few coaches in college football are as familiar with the Arkansas Razorbacks way of life as Liberty head man Hugh Freeze.

The former Ole Miss and Arkansas State coach once applied to coach girls high school basketball in Rogers, Arkansas, before getting his start in college football . He would have right next door to Fayetteville, practically. It’s possible he even saw a game from the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium stands before he saw one from the sidelines.

That kind of insight could be helpful to his players at Liberty who probably have never experienced a Hog Call. To anyone unfamiliar with it, the experience can be, well, jarring.

So Freeze showed his players how to do it this week.

Freeze played Arkansas five times while he coaching the Rebels from 2012 to 2016. Ole Miss won the first two meetings but lost from 2014-16. The school later had to vacate a number of wins from the Freeze era because of recruiting and academic violations during his tenure and the tenure of coach Houston Nutt before him.

Liberty hired Freeze ahead of the 2019 season. The Flames have a record of 33-12 in his three-plus seasons and will enter Saturday’s game as the No. 23 team in the country .

