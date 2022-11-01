Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
NASDAQ
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.39%....
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
Bill.com (BILL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Bill.com ( BILL ) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 7 cents. Revenues of $229.9 million increased 94% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by...
NASDAQ
Microchip (MCHP) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
Microchip Technology MCHP reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.46 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.39% and rose 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $2.07 billion increased 25.7% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.52%. Quarter in Detail. In...
NASDAQ
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the after-hour...
NASDAQ
MDU Resources (MDU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Backlog Rises
MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago earnings of 68 cents per share. GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 73 cents...
NASDAQ
Illumina (ILMN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 View Slashed
Illumina Inc.'s ILMN adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in third-quarter 2022 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. The bottom line declined 76.6% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.45. The adjustments exclude certain expenses and benefits related to goodwill impairment (of $3.91 billion) related to...
NASDAQ
Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Decline
Carvana Co. CVNA incurred a loss of $2.67 per share in third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.02. Lower-than-expected sales from used and wholesale vehicle units and lesser-than-anticipated other sales and revenues contributed to the downslide. The company recorded a loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
CommScope (COMM) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
NASDAQ
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margin Falls
Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, narrower than the net loss of 97 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The metric was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter consolidated...
NASDAQ
Allscripts (MDRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 9.5% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 12 cents, flat year over year. Revenues in Detail. Allscripts...
NASDAQ
EQT Corp (EQT) Shares Gain Marginally Since Q3 Earnings Beat
EQT Corporation EQT shares have gained 0.9% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 26. EQT Corp reported third-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line improved substantially from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 12 cents.
Comments / 0