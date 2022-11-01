High-speed vehicle pursuit on Halloween nets Hesperia driver

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of leading them on a high-speed vehicle pursuit through Hesperia on Halloween.

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 2 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the AMPM gas station at the corner of Cottonwood Avenue and Main Street.

Deputies at the station were following up on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked there for about an hour.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the vehicle as a black Mercedes occupied by two unknown male subjects.

As the Mercedes began to drive out of the parking lot, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Christopher Sanchez of Hesperia, led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through the city.

During the pursuit, a bag containing illegal narcotics and money was discarded from the vehicle. About 30 minutes later, Sanchez drove into a dirt lot near Topaz Avenue and Spruce Street, where the pursuit ended, sheriff’s officials said.

Sanchez attempted to evade deputies on foot but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

A large quantity of pills believed to be fentanyl was recovered from inside the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives assisting with the investigation executed a search warrant at Sanchez’s residence in the 17000 block of Cottonwood Avenue in Hesperia.

During the residence search, detectives recovered a small amount of what they believed to be crystal methamphetamine and other unknown pills in a prescription bottle.

The passenger was interviewed and released from the Hesperia Sheriff's Station. Sanchez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of felony evading and possessing illegal narcotics for sale.

The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: High-speed vehicle pursuit on Halloween nets Hesperia driver