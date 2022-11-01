ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIx03_0iuTuTGz00

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Patriots are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers:NFL Week 9 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?

The Arizona Republic: Patriots 21, Colts 14

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Patriots are 4-4, but in last place in the AFC East. They'll be 5-4 after this game."

Bookies.com: Bet the Patriots to cover vs. Colts

Bill Speros writes: "Sam Ehlinger got his first start at QB for the Colts in Week 8. Ehlinger kept the Colts in their loss to the Commanders but no one was stopping Terry McLaurin during his Indy homecoming. This means Ehlinger is making his second NFL start against Belichick. Fear The Dark Side."

NFL Week 9 odds:

ESPN: Patriots have a 77.8% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Colts a 22% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Take the Colts with the points vs. Patriots

It writes: "The 4-4 Patriots are 6.5 favorites, which seems high for this particular Patriots team, but Bill Belichick is always tough on young quarterbacks. Of their four wins, they’ve won by 6 or more points twice. Getting a game under Sam Ehlinger’s belt, and one where he played well should help, and I see this matchup as being closer than 6.5 points."

How to watch:NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime: Patriots 16.9, Colts 11.6

The site's formula predicts that the Patriots will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fan Duel: Go with the Colts with the points vs. Patriots

Larry Rupp writes: "Oddsmakers are giving New England the edge in this contest. ESPN's FPI also favors the Patriots, but I find myself leaning the other way. While both of these teams have question marks at the QB position, one has a clear upper hand at RB. Jonathan Taylor is capable of torching a New England defense that ranks outside the top 25 teams in rush defense DVOA rating."

NFL power rankings:Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

