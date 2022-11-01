Yvonne Spicer a finalist for Stoughton town manager; board makes its pick tonight

FRAMINGHAM — Former Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for town manager in Stoughton, with the Select Board in that town scheduled to make its choice tonight.

Spicer is among four finalists for Stoughton town manager, along with former Kingston Town Administrator and former State Rep. Thomas Calter; Shirley Town Administrator Michael McGovern; and Plymouth Public Works Director Jonathan Beder.

Stoughton is a Norfolk County town of nearly 30,000 people that borders Brockton. It's governed by a five-member select board and town manager, with a representative Town Meeting.

Attempts to reach Spicer for comment ahead of tonight's vote were unsuccessful.

Spicer, 60, became Framingham’s first mayor in January 2018 after winning the city's inaugural mayoral election in November 2017. She served a single four-year term, losing her bid for re-election to current Mayor Charlie Sisitsky a year ago.

According to her application, Spicer first applied for the Stoughton position in August.

Spicer previously served as vice president of advocacy and educational partnerships with the Museum of Science in Boston. In her letter to the Stoughton Select Board, Spicer touted her success in fundraising, both as a politician and through her work at the Museum of Science, as well as achievements made in developing the city’s operating and capital budget, establishing a new contract with the Police Department, and steering the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was able to secure millions in state and federal resources to support COVID-19 testing sites, vaccination clinics, food and housing security and financial assistance for small businesses,” Spicer wrote. “Navigating these challenges was undergirded by my strong work ethic, sense of empathy, compassion and creative thinking.”

Stoughton's most recent town manager, Robin Grimm, left after six yearts earlier this year for a similar position in Sturbridge. She was preceded by Michael Hartman, who after his contract was not renewed in 2016, sued the town and three selectmen. A judge dismissed the case, although the three selectmen were all recalled and replaced before that ruling was made.