FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
FOX Sports
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
FOX Sports
Bills-Jets game delayed briefly by camera malfunction
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' offense were marching downfield against the Buffalo Bills — stopped only by a malfunctioning overhead camera. Midway through the third quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium and the Bills leading 14-10, a SkyCam camera whirled out of...
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Where do Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud stand after Week 10 struggles?
Week 10 had plenty of chaos on the field, likely leading to shuffling in the next version of the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed Tuesday. But that upheaval could also make an impact at the top of the Heisman Trophy race, or at least open the door a crack for a lower contender to make a move.
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
The Washington Commanders scored an improbable touchdown on one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings
FOX Sports
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Vikings escape; follow Seahawks-Cards
Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!. Cardinals...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9: Top trending, viral moments from Packers-Lions, more
Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off on the first Sunday after the league's trade deadline as several players debuted with new teams. But one team in particular struggled after notably not making a trade near the deadline — causing one of the Packers' most famous fans to publicly call out Aaron Rodgers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Chargers-Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play the Atlanta Falcons on Week 9 of the NFL season. Los Angeles, coming off a bye week, will try to bounce back from a Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Atlanta is coming off a nail-biting victory over...
FOX Sports
No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup
Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
FOX Sports
Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'
Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet. Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) Cowherd's pick,...
FOX Sports
College football Week 10 top plays: Texas Tech-TCU; Ohio State rallies
Week 10 of the college football season features some incredible matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish, starting with No. 7 TCU playing host to in-state foe Texas Tech on FOX. Later, it's a battle between two undefeated teams, as No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 2.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team
We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
FOX Sports
Daniels, No. 15 LSU outlast No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in OT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen vs. Jalen Hurts: Who leads the race for NFL MVP?
It wasn't an aesthetically pleasing performance Thursday night, but the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. The Eagles – who were heavily favored to stomp the Houston Texans in a blowout victory – found themselves locked in a 14-14 tie at halftime of the game. The second half was a...
FOX Sports
College football Week 10 top plays: LSU stuns Alabama, UCLA gets by ASU
Week 10 of the college football season was filled with upsets, highlight plays and thrilling finishes, none better than LSU's miraculous win over Alabama in overtime. No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Ohio State kicked off the action with big wins. Later, all eyes were on No. 3 Georgia, as the Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee to stay undefeated and move to 9-0. Elsewhere, Kansas pulled off a major upset at home against No. 18 Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while No. 24 Texas picked up a road win over No. 13 Kansas State.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Defending champion Georgia is the top Dawg again
The Georgia Bulldogs saw the College Football Playoff selection committee’s ranking of. at No. 1, made like Michael Jordan and took that personally. The defending national champions took an offense drawing favorable comparisons to 2019 LSU’s offense and didn’t even allow the Vols to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Kirby Smart’s DNA is all over this program in the form of a dominant defense and an offense that simply doesn’t get in the defense’s way.
