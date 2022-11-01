Week 10 of the college football season was filled with upsets, highlight plays and thrilling finishes, none better than LSU's miraculous win over Alabama in overtime. No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Ohio State kicked off the action with big wins. Later, all eyes were on No. 3 Georgia, as the Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee to stay undefeated and move to 9-0. Elsewhere, Kansas pulled off a major upset at home against No. 18 Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while No. 24 Texas picked up a road win over No. 13 Kansas State.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO