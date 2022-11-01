Read full article on original website
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Can Jalen Hurts really win NFL MVP in 2022?
There is no doubt Jalen Hurts is having an incredible season. He’s the most important player, on the league’s most surprising team, and the Eagles currently have the NFL’s best record. That should be enough to make him the runaway front-runner for MVP this season — but is it?
Establish the Fun: Derrick Henry activates the Rumbling
Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where my main goal here is to share with you some schemes and players you should watch for when you sit down and turn on the first NFL game of the day on Sunday. We’re entering Week 9! Give it up for Week 9!
Javon Hargrave’s interior pressure is giving the Eagles another scary dimension
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense is likely the major story through their first eight games, with Hurts playing himself into the MVP conversation thanks to his start to the season. But the Eagles improved to 8-0 on Thursday night with a win over the Houston Texans, and due in large part to a veteran on their defensive front.
College Football Week 10 games with major Playoff implications
This week’s upcoming college football games have just a little bit more implications this week. The preliminary College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, and now programs have an added point of emphasis in their larger preparation for the week. Here are this week’s rankings, and the games...
Mike Brown called out refs for not calling Tyler Herro for traveling on game-winner
The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings have each gotten off to slow, disappointing starts this season, making their Wednesday night showdown in South Florida feel a little bit more meaningful than it actually was in the scope of the NBA’s 82-game regular season. With Jimmy Butler missing his first game with injury for the Heat and the Kings being without De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento and Miami played a thrilling back-and-forth game that ended on a game-winner from Tyler Herro and a controversial no-call from the refs.
Tanner Mordecai has TEN touchdowns...and the game isn’t over yet
Defensive enthusiasts, look away. SMU and Houston are currently playing a game of basketball on grass, with the Mustangs currently up 70-49, but the star of the show has been SMU QB Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai has thrown for 379 yards and NINE TOUCHDOWNS. NINE. NUEVE. He threw seven of those...
