Atlanta, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Old Michael Thomas tweet resurfaces after toe injury news

An old tweet from Michael Thomas resurfaced on Thursday after the injury news about the wide receiver was reported. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he expects Thomas to miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury. If Thomas indeed misses the rest...
NFL Analysis Network

New Orleans Saints Receive Brutal Injury News For Offensive Star

The New Orleans Saints came into the 2022 NFL season hoping for a rejuvenated look at their offense. Jameis Winston was back from injury, as was star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Unfortunately, neither of those guys have been able to stay healthy this season either. Andy Dalton has taken over...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Patriots Wire

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will be on the road in Week 9 to take on the New England Patriots (4-4) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Before getting into this matchup that boasts plenty of history, we caught up with Patriots Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy to get the latest scoops on the team from Foxborough. Be sure to follow Jordy and Patriots Wire for all your Patriots needs leading up to the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Clarion Ledger

Why Deion Sanders wants the SWAC to play in the FBS bowl game

The resurgence of Jackson State football and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is the byproduct of a process and calculated plan. By SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland or Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, depending on the situation. McClelland points to three keys to why the SWAC has taken off. When COVID-19...
JACKSON, MS

