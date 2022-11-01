Read full article on original website
Old Michael Thomas tweet resurfaces after toe injury news
An old tweet from Michael Thomas resurfaced on Thursday after the injury news about the wide receiver was reported. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he expects Thomas to miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury. If Thomas indeed misses the rest...
NFL Analysis Network
New Orleans Saints Receive Brutal Injury News For Offensive Star
The New Orleans Saints came into the 2022 NFL season hoping for a rejuvenated look at their offense. Jameis Winston was back from injury, as was star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Unfortunately, neither of those guys have been able to stay healthy this season either. Andy Dalton has taken over...
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of the defense and he's ready to make his debut against the New Orleans Saints.
Green Bay Packers ‘made run’ at Darren Waller trade; submitted sizable offer for Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers emerged from the 2022 NFL trade deadline empty-handed, putting the pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Patriots Wire
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will be on the road in Week 9 to take on the New England Patriots (4-4) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Before getting into this matchup that boasts plenty of history, we caught up with Patriots Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy to get the latest scoops on the team from Foxborough. Be sure to follow Jordy and Patriots Wire for all your Patriots needs leading up to the game.
Grayson Allen catches fire for only unbeaten NBA team
For the first time this season, former Duke basketball shooting guard Grayson Allen was not in the starting lineup for the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks. No worries. Allen responded brilliantly in his new, yet perhaps temporary, role off the bench by helping the Bucks (9-0) remain the NBA's only ...
Why Deion Sanders wants the SWAC to play in the FBS bowl game
The resurgence of Jackson State football and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is the byproduct of a process and calculated plan. By SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland or Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, depending on the situation. McClelland points to three keys to why the SWAC has taken off. When COVID-19...
Saints' Alvin Kamara takes criticism of teammate Michael Thomas to heart
The New Orleans Saints suffered a significant loss on offense this week after learning that wideout Michael Thomas' 2022 campaign was over after being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury. For Thomas, it's another bad break in a seemingly neverending string of bad breaks. After playing only 10...
