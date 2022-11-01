Read full article on original website
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
MLB
What comes next for Royals' coaching staff?
KANSAS CITY -- Thursday was an instrumental day for the Royals, as Matt Quatraro was formally introduced as the Royals’ 18th manager in franchise history in a news conference at Kauffman Stadium. He met with media in small groups, walked through the Royals' clubhouse and went out to the...
MLB
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
MLB
Longtime fan snags Alvarez HR ball: 'This is staying with me'
HOUSTON -- It was about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday when Jim Rice got a call from his boss, who could no longer make it to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series. That phone call forever cemented Rice in the history of his favorite team. Rice, the...
MLB
5 key storylines for a potentially decisive Game 6
Game 5 was the riveting, sweating-out-every-pitch madhouse spectacle this World Series had been waiting for, complete with clutch hits, superstars showing out and one of the greatest (and most important) defensive plays in recent World Series history. It all ended with the Astros taking a 3-2 series lead and heading back to Houston with a chance to win the second World Series in their history.
MLB
The lowdown on potential FA SS Xander Bogaerts
It's not a stretch to say that Xander Bogaerts is one of the best players in the long, decorated history of the Boston Red Sox. A two-time World Series champion, only four Red Sox have accrued more WAR since 2000: David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts. The...
MLB
Out of this World! Astros finish off Phils for Series title
HOUSTON -- The sound had been brewing and building in the throats of orange-clad Astros fans for years. Five years ago, they had watched their beloved ballclub win a World Series from afar. Then they had seen that title turn from outright triumph to contentious talking point, and they had watched two other teams claim and celebrate Series crowns of their own right here in Minute Maid Park.
MLB
One milestone remains for Dusty: 'Yeah, it matters'
HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker had come to terms with the fact his baseball career was probably over when the Nationals didn’t bring him back as manager after the 2017 season. He likely wasn’t going to get 2,000 wins or win a World Series as a manager, which were the only two accomplishments missing from his resume following 22 years of managing.
MLB
'Sheer joy' as Baker gets 1st World Series title as manager
HOUSTON -- The final out of the 2022 World Series was sailing toward Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker, and in the dugout Dusty Baker -- ever the professional -- picked up his pen and wrote a final mark on his scorecard. By the time Nick Castellanos’ fly ball had settled into Tucker’s glove moments later, Baker was mobbed in the dugout by his coaching staff.
MLB
On the brink, Phils frustrated by RISP struggles
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies' remarkable postseason run has featured its fair share of iconic home runs. Rhys Hoskins' epic bat spike against the Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Bryce Harper's go-ahead shot in the NL Championship Series clincher. J.T. Realmuto's game-winner in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series. A World Series record-tying five homers in Game 3.
MLB
With new skipper, White Sox shift focus to adjusting roster
CHICAGO -- Now that Pedro Grifol is in the fold as the new White Sox manager, the primary focus moves to fixing the roster. Fix actually is too strong of a word. General manager and senior vice president Rick Hahn and even Grifol in the nascent stages of his job understand changes need to be made to move this group back toward the playoff squads of 2020-21 and away from the disappointment of ’22. But wholesale changes might not be on the horizon for this talented crew.
MLB
Brewers offseason FAQ: Key dates and more
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This week’s newsletter is all about the offseason business at hand. Here are the dates and details you need to know as the Brewers dive into their first winter with GM Matt Arnold at the helm.
MLB
What the Rays need to add this offseason
ST. PETERSBURG -- The World Series is winding down, which means it’s time for the Rays to start constructing their roster for next year. Here’s a quick primer as the Hot Stove season begins. Which players have contract options?. Longtime center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has a $13 million...
MLB
Suárez ready for any role with WS on the line
PHILADELPHIA -- In a perfect world, the Phillies will start Zack Wheeler on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series and Ranger Suárez on Sunday in an if-necessary Game 7. But needing to win consecutive games in Houston to claim the franchise's first World Series title since 2008, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson knows he may need to improvise.
MLB
Royals welcome new skipper Quatraro
KANSAS CITY -- On Oct. 20, Matt Quatraro sat down inside Kauffman Stadium for what would be the first of two day-long interview sessions for the Royals’ managerial vacancy. After nearly seven hours of conversation and questions, Quatraro had blown the Royals away with his personality and knowledge of the game. The second interview took place on Oct. 26 and gave the same feeling, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending with dinner with Royals CEO and chairman John Sherman.
MLB
Bats, bullpen among Marlins' offseason needs
MIAMI -- Skip Schumaker's introductory press conference centered around talk of creating a winning culture year in and year out, so how might the Marlins go about that?. It begins this Hot Stove season, and while general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman didn't provide names of potential targets, the areas of improvement were laid out: offense and bullpen.
MLB
Dodgers have questions to answer this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- The World Series should wrap up in the next couple of days, meaning the Dodgers’ offseason will get going very soon. Before that happens, let’s answer some questions you might have. Which players are free agents?. The Dodgers have quite the list of free agents...
MLB
'22 WS shows that momentum is real ... or is it?
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning home run that won Game 1 for the Phillies was either heart-stabbing or exhilarating, depending on which fan base’s viewpoint you were peering through. There were plenty of other superlatives used to describe that game, too, including this one, which we hear plenty...
MLB
Peña's huge night adds new chapter to superb rookie season
PHILADELPHIA -- The beauty of Jeremy Peña’s sensational postseason is that the Astros’ newcomer has spent none of it looking over his shoulder, except perhaps while making another terrific defensive play. In Peña’s mind, the challenge was never to fill someone else’s shoes; it was all about...
MLB
Verlander collects elusive WS win: 'Just an incredible feeling'
PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Verlander has come to trust the round numbers on his baseball odometer -- thousands of innings across hundreds of previous starts offering the understanding that he has probably experienced something similar in the past. At this stage of a veteran’s career, few firsts are still available to achieve, and Thursday proved to be his most meaningful.
