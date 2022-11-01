ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
The Clarion Ledger

Why Deion Sanders wants the SWAC to play in the FBS bowl game

The resurgence of Jackson State football and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is the byproduct of a process and calculated plan. By SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland or Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, depending on the situation. McClelland points to three keys to why the SWAC has taken off. When COVID-19...
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 10

Avert your eyes, SEC haters, because Week 10 is intensely focused on college football's richest conference. In the mid-afternoon, the newly crowned No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 3 and reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs. After that matchup, the No. 10 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. Those are two enormous games for the College Football Playoff race.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

CFB Twitter Credits Notre Dame for Exposing No. 4 Clemson as Pretender in Upset

A relentless rushing attack, a dominant defense and sensational special teams propelled unranked Notre Dame to a 35-14 win over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday evening. The Fighting Irish rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Diggs (114 yards) and Audric Estimé (104) led the way for Notre Dame, who possessed the ball for 33 minutes thanks to their efforts.
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

1 Word to Describe Your NFL Team Right Now: Midseason Edition

At the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, you could reasonably find novels written about the performances of all 32 teams. Strengths and weaknesses have become apparent, and future outlooks are a bit clearer. The challenge, then, is considering all of those factors and encapsulating them in a single, overarching...
Bleacher Report

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2027

Missouri has agreed to a two-year extension with football coach Eli Drinkwitz, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The deal keeps the coach under contract through 2027. Drinkwitz is in his third season with the Tigers, leading the team to a 4-4 record so far in 2022. They...
COLUMBIA, MO
Bleacher Report

Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Former NFL DL Dave Butz Dies at Age 72; Member of 1980s All-Decade Team

Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who won two Super Bowl titles with Washington, has died at the age of 72. Butz, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, joined Washington in 1975 and built a career résumé that included a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1980s and a place in the team's Ring of Fame following his 1989 retirement.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia Most Expensive Regular-Season CFB Ticket Ever

Tennessee vs. Georgia is on pace to be one of college football's hottest tickets in recent memory. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the cheapest ticket on TickPick is going for $626, which is the highest ever for a regular-season college football contest through the website. NBC Sports Chicago's Eric Mullin noted the most expensive ticket is going for a cool $5,233.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Applauded for 'Incredible' Poise as Eagles Beat Texans to Improve to 8-0

The undefeated dream is still alive. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's contest. Road games don't get much easier on paper than a contest against the one-win Texans without wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and Philadelphia shook off a slow start thanks in large part to its MVP candidate under center.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Stetson Bennett, Georgia Defense Hyped by CFB Twitter After Rout over No. 1 Tennessee

Georgia may have taken it personally when the Bulldogs were third in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The No. 3 Bulldogs coasted past top-ranked Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday at home in Sanford Stadium, and the final score doesn't do justice to the gulf between the teams. It was a comprehensive victory and a result that looked secure after the first quarter.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

5-Star PF Ron Holland Commits to Texas over UCLA, Arkansas, More

The Texas Longhorns scored one of the biggest recruiting wins available in the 2023 cycle when forward Ron Holland joined their class. Paul Biancardi of ESPN reported the news Saturday:. Holland, who checks in at 6'8" and 195 pounds, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player, No....
AUSTIN, TX

