College football Week 10 report card: Stanford hits rock bottom under David Shaw
Stanford trailed 42-7 at the half to Washington State on the way to a 52-14 defeat in front of a noticeably sparse crowd at Stanford Stadium.
Why Deion Sanders wants the SWAC to play in the FBS bowl game
The resurgence of Jackson State football and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is the byproduct of a process and calculated plan. By SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland or Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, depending on the situation. McClelland points to three keys to why the SWAC has taken off. When COVID-19...
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 10
Avert your eyes, SEC haters, because Week 10 is intensely focused on college football's richest conference. In the mid-afternoon, the newly crowned No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 3 and reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs. After that matchup, the No. 10 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. Those are two enormous games for the College Football Playoff race.
NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Don't Believe Your Lyin’ Eyes: Hogs' KJ Jefferson Didn't Score
Razorbacks come up short against Liberty and Sam Pittman may have seen it coming.
Gonzaga Would Face 'Tremendous Awakening' If It Joined Big 12, Bob Huggins Says
Gonzaga is reportedly considering a move to the Big 12 amid the continued realignment in college sports, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. But West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins thinks the Bulldogs might be surprised by the strength of its new conference. "I would think it would be a tremendous...
CFB Twitter Credits Notre Dame for Exposing No. 4 Clemson as Pretender in Upset
A relentless rushing attack, a dominant defense and sensational special teams propelled unranked Notre Dame to a 35-14 win over No. 4 Clemson on Saturday evening. The Fighting Irish rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Diggs (114 yards) and Audric Estimé (104) led the way for Notre Dame, who possessed the ball for 33 minutes thanks to their efforts.
Biggest Questions Heading into the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season
The start of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is rapidly approaching, and with it come more burning questions than answers. What will life at Duke and Villanova look like after the retirements of Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright?. Could Oscar Tshiebwe become the first player in four decades to...
Greg Sankey Says SEC Has Put Together Group Looking to Stop Field, Court Storming
Three weeks after the University of Tennessee was fined for fans storming the field following a victory over Alabama, the SEC is taking steps to prevent field and court storming in the future. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday a working group is considering strategies to support effective crowd management.
1 Word to Describe Your NFL Team Right Now: Midseason Edition
At the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, you could reasonably find novels written about the performances of all 32 teams. Strengths and weaknesses have become apparent, and future outlooks are a bit clearer. The challenge, then, is considering all of those factors and encapsulating them in a single, overarching...
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2027
Missouri has agreed to a two-year extension with football coach Eli Drinkwitz, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The deal keeps the coach under contract through 2027. Drinkwitz is in his third season with the Tigers, leading the team to a 4-4 record so far in 2022. They...
Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
CFB Twitter Shocked as Bryce Young, Alabama's CFP Hopes Are Spoiled in LSU Upset Loss
The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31 in overtime on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, and the loss dropped Nick Saban's squad to 7-2 on the season. Quarterback Bryce Young completed 25-of-51 passes for 328 yards and one touchdown against...
Former NFL DL Dave Butz Dies at Age 72; Member of 1980s All-Decade Team
Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who won two Super Bowl titles with Washington, has died at the age of 72. Butz, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, joined Washington in 1975 and built a career résumé that included a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1980s and a place in the team's Ring of Fame following his 1989 retirement.
Grayson Allen catches fire for only unbeaten NBA team
For the first time this season, former Duke basketball shooting guard Grayson Allen was not in the starting lineup for the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks. No worries. Allen responded brilliantly in his new, yet perhaps temporary, role off the bench by helping the Bucks (9-0) remain the NBA's only ...
No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia Most Expensive Regular-Season CFB Ticket Ever
Tennessee vs. Georgia is on pace to be one of college football's hottest tickets in recent memory. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the cheapest ticket on TickPick is going for $626, which is the highest ever for a regular-season college football contest through the website. NBC Sports Chicago's Eric Mullin noted the most expensive ticket is going for a cool $5,233.
Jalen Hurts Applauded for 'Incredible' Poise as Eagles Beat Texans to Improve to 8-0
The undefeated dream is still alive. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's contest. Road games don't get much easier on paper than a contest against the one-win Texans without wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and Philadelphia shook off a slow start thanks in large part to its MVP candidate under center.
Panthers' D.J. Moore Not Fined for Helmet Removal vs. Falcons Despite 15-Yard Penalty
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore was not fined as a result of his controversial 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Moore caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game in the closing seconds in...
Stetson Bennett, Georgia Defense Hyped by CFB Twitter After Rout over No. 1 Tennessee
Georgia may have taken it personally when the Bulldogs were third in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The No. 3 Bulldogs coasted past top-ranked Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday at home in Sanford Stadium, and the final score doesn't do justice to the gulf between the teams. It was a comprehensive victory and a result that looked secure after the first quarter.
5-Star PF Ron Holland Commits to Texas over UCLA, Arkansas, More
The Texas Longhorns scored one of the biggest recruiting wins available in the 2023 cycle when forward Ron Holland joined their class. Paul Biancardi of ESPN reported the news Saturday:. Holland, who checks in at 6'8" and 195 pounds, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player, No....
