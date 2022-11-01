ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Powerball winning numbers: Ticket worth $2M sold in OKC as jackpot soars past $1 billion

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMQC3_0iuTtPmI00

As the Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise, a ticket worth $2 million was sold at an Oklahoma City Homeland store Monday, Oct. 31.

The Powerball lottery jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million.

Here's what you need to know about where the lottery game, and Mega Millions and Oklahoma Lottery, stand:

Oklahoma Powerball numbers Oct. 31

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and the Powerball is 13. The Power Play was 3X.

How to play Powerball

To play Powerball in Oklahoma:

  • Select your numbers
  • Buy your Powerball ticket
  • Check your ticket and claim your winnings

For more details, visit the Oklahoma Lottery website here.

Next Powerball drawing worth $1.2 billion

The next Powerball drawing is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 2. It will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at about 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Oklahoma mega millions and lotto numbers

The Mega Millions numbers for Oct. 28 were 4-18-31-53-69-7, with a Megaplier of 2. There was no winner. The next drawing is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 1, with a jackpot of $87 million and estimated cash value of $42.8 million.

The Lotto America numbers for Oct. 31 were 4-23-26-48-51-4. There was no winner. The next drawing is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a jackpot of $29.4 million and an estimated cash value of $14.6 million.

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

