CHICAGO (CBS) -- New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol surprised some customers at the Vienna Beef Factory store picking up the tab for their lunch.Grifol took some photos with fans as well just a day after he was officially introduced as manager, and of course, while he was there, the Miami native enjoyed some of that Chicago food as well."As soon as they mentioned hot dogs and they mentioned one of the best hot dog places in town, I was all in," he said. "I love hot dogs. It was really fun in there. It was fun seeing everybody, all...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO