Report: Nets Give Kyrie Irving Steps to Take Before Returning
While Kyrie Irving has apologized for his recent promotion of the antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America in the last 48 hours of a turbulent week, the Nets star has received massive backlash from fans, the NBA, the team and Nike. Irving did not...
Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Out Two Weeks With Groin Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least the next two weeks with an adductor muscle strain in his right groin, the team announced Sunday morning, per Marc Stein. Siakam sustained the injury during Friday night’s game against the Mavericks in...
Dejounte Murray's triple-double powers Hawks past Pelicans in OT
Dejounte Murray produced a triple-double and sparked the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Murray scored Atlanta's final two baskets of regulation, including the game-tying field goal with 4.1 seconds to force overtime. He scored the first two baskets in overtime and made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Atlanta a six-point lead.
Bucks seek 10-0 start, open road trip at Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will take their perfect record on the road Monday night when they open a five-day, three-game trip against the Atlanta Hawks. Benefitting from a schedule that has seen them play seven of nine at home, the Bucks have opened with nine wins in a row, matching the 14th-longest run ever to begin an NBA season.
The Astros Are World Series Champions—No Asterisk Needed
Three hours before a game 25 years and a thousand heartaches in the making, and with fresh news that his first baseman is out with a knee injury, Astros manager Dusty Baker relaxes in his office to the plaintive wails of the Texas blues, courtesy of Big Mama Thornton. Like Baker, Big Mama came to Houston to find unprecedented success.
Kevin Durant Interested in Joining New Commanders Ownership Group
The Commanders’ potential sale is attracting some famous suitors, as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z were the latest to show interest in buying the team. Now, Kevin Durant apparently wants to get involved. Durant, a native of Washington D.C., told ESPN’s Nick Freidell about his desire to join...
Tua Tagovailoa's 'visceral confidence and energy' rubbing off on Dolphins teammates
CHICAGO - Tua Tagovailoa insists he was not looking at the scoreboard Sunday at Soldier Field, instead just sticking to the game plan and what was working, or, as he said "just playing 60 minutes." Perhaps there is a reason for that. Each time it appeared Tua and the Miami Dolphins were about...
Bears' Justin Fields breaks NFL QB rushing record
Chicago's Justin Fields broke the NFL single-game rushing record for a quarterback during the Bears' 35-32 loss at Miami on Sunday. Fields ran for 178 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown, to eclipse the regular-season record of 173 yards established by the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Vick on Dec. 1, 2002 at Minnesota.
Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson Activated From Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. The Falcons are set to welcome a key offensive weapon back to their lineup as they look to stay atop the NFC South entering their Week 9 matchup against the Chargers. Atlanta announced Saturday it has activated running back Cordarrelle Patterson from...
