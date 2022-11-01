Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
This Kansas doctor collected medical artifacts for decades. His ‘very unusual collection’ is for sale
Medicine’s Hall of Fame & Museum in Shawnee, Kansas, is closed, and its thousands of items are up for auction. Dr. Bruce Hodges, 90, began collecting medical memorabilia as a hobby about 55 years ago. It started, he says, “as one item here and one item there,” until he had a handful of items to fill a curio cabinet in his waiting room.
lawrencekstimes.com
Docuseries, panel to explore health inequities in marginalized communities while asking, ‘Who Gets to Parent?’
A new documentary series highlighting a queer couple’s journey to expand their family while navigating a health care system laden with discrimination will soon be unveiled at the University of Kansas. KU graduate students Pere and Timmia DeRoy have woven into a docuseries their reflections and experiences with in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Great day to be a Jayhawk: KU tops OSU 37-16, earns bowl eligibility
The Kansas Jayhawks looked a little more like they did early in the season during their Salute to Service game Saturday afternoon, improving to 6-3 on the season and becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. They topped the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys 37-16 Saturday, rushing for...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence community members gather to honor loved ones who have died
More than 100 Lawrence community members participated in Día de los Muertos commemorations this year to honor those who have died in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event organizers. Somos Lawrence, an organization that advocates for effective and culturally informed grassroots outreach to non-English-speaking Douglas County...
lawrencekstimes.com
Getting ready to vote and have questions? Check this page
Kansans’ long, double-sided ballots in the Nov. 8 general election may be a bit daunting. There’s a lot there, and a lot at stake. We’ve posted a lot of our own coverage of the issues, as well as many articles from Kansas Reflector and Kansas News Service, to help readers make their decisions. But we already have more than five dozen articles posted on the topic of this election, and that’s a lot to sift through.
lawrencekstimes.com
John Brown’s Underground is proposing a change to Lawrence city codes on downtown liquor sales. The bar’s survival depends on it
John Brown’s Underground, a speakeasy-inspired craft cocktail lounge in downtown Lawrence, has made a creative addition to the local bar scene since it opened in 2014. But a city code that was designed to limit liquor sales downtown is now threatening the business’s future. This rule requires establishments...
lawrencekstimes.com
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence
Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
