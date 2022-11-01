Willoughby sends off retiring K9 officer
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Willoughby is celebrating a ‘job well done’ as the community sends off retiring police K9, Loki.
The community and fellow officers came out to bid farewell to Loki.
Some say Loki leaves behind some big paw prints to fill. Posts on the department’s Facebook page are wishing Loki a ‘well earned’ retirement.
