Willoughby sends off retiring K9 officer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Willoughby is celebrating a ‘job well done’ as the community sends off retiring police K9, Loki.

The community and fellow officers came out to bid farewell to Loki.

Some say Loki leaves behind some big paw prints to fill. Posts on the department’s Facebook page are wishing Loki a ‘well earned’ retirement.

You can watch the send-off in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.