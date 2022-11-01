ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Willoughby sends off retiring K9 officer

By Danielle Cotterman, Brad Hamilton
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JnHP_0iuTsVy100

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Willoughby is celebrating a ‘job well done’ as the community sends off retiring police K9, Loki.

The community and fellow officers came out to bid farewell to Loki.

Police identify man who died after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house

Some say Loki leaves behind some big paw prints to fill. Posts on the department’s Facebook page are wishing Loki a ‘well earned’ retirement.

You can watch the send-off in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman. Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and now the owner is trying to determine if anything was taken. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Willoughby Police searching for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby Police are searching for the operators of a pair of vehicles they believe could have information relevant to their investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash that took place last week. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, when a 33-year-old Wickliffe resident, identified as...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
whbc.com

Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car. Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road. According to police, the...
WILLOWICK, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy