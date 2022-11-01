ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-County Independent

Know signs of domestic violence and where to get help in the Poconos

By David Mazzenga, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LadDe_0iuTsO2A00

According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), domestic violence can take many different forms. It can be physical violence, emotional abuse, financial control and more. Domestic violence is rooted in the abuser's need to dominate or control their victim.

Some common tactics an abuser might employ include:

  • Demeaning, belittling comments or name calling, especially in front of other people
  • Frequent or excessive phone calls or texts "checking in" every few minutes
  • Preventing time their victim spends with friends and family
  • Restricting time their victim can enjoy hobbies or other activities
  • Death threats or other threats of violence
  • Damaging finances by overspending on the victim's credit cards or restricting the victim's access to their own finances

PCADV also cautions that if a relationship is "too good to be true," it may also be a red flag indicating abuse. Abusers may attempt to move things along quickly as they establish their control over their partner.

Some signs which may indicate someone is being abused include:

  • They make excuses for their partner
  • They express fear of making their partner angry
  • Their partner tears them down in front of others
  • Their partner exhibits extreme jealousy and possessive tendencies
  • They have strange, unexplained marks or injuries
  • They suddenly stop spending time with friends and family
  • They exhibit a sudden change in personality or develop mental disorders such as depression or anxiety

"Abusers are skilled at using power and control over their victims, which can make leaving the situation difficult and dangerous," says PCADV. "One of the best ways to help someone in abusive situation is to listen to them and support them."

While listening to their story, PCADV recommends helping the survivor feel empowered and helping them understand the abuse is not their fault. Encourage them to seek aid through crisis centers or advocacy groups, but ultimately leave the decision up to them.

Where do I get help in the Poconos?

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your life, dial 911.

For further, non-emergency help, consider these organizations:

Victims Intervention Program of Wayne and Pike Counties

Website: vipempowers.org

24-hour hotline: 570-253 4401 or 570-296-HELP (4357)

Women's Resources of Monroe County

Website: wrmonroe.org

24-hour hotline: 570-421-4200

24-Hour National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

3 brothers linked to dismantled Pennsylvania gun trafficking ring

Investigators say the ring was led by 20-year-old Clayton, with “sales help” from 31-year-old Julian and 18-year-old Kenneth. Investigators allege Brett Portner of Jenkintown, Maurice Baker of Bristol, and Joseph Lynch of Ga., still being sought, were the “straw purchasers” buying guns legally for illegal purposes.
JENKINTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

PA Department of Human Services issues EBT scam warning

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning residents about a potential scam regarding EBT cards. The DHS says that the scam involves people receiving a text message saying that there is an issue with the recipient’s EBT card. These texts may even go out to people who are not a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania pain management physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Former pain management physician John Keun Sang Lee, MD, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud associated with his Venetia, Pa.-based pain management practice, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 4. From around May 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Lee knowingly submitted claims for steroid injections to Medicare and Medicaid that were...
VENETIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA teens in foster care await outcome of 'permanency bill'

Backers of legislation awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf's signature said it would improve the odds of success for teens transitioning out of foster care. More than 5,500 children in foster care in Pennsylvania are age 14 or older, and House Bill 1866 outlines the steps county child-welfare agencies must take to help them make a smooth transition to adulthood with support from caregivers or family members. Kari King, president and CEO...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania decriminalizes fentanyl test strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fentanyl test strips have been decriminalized in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. Fentanyl is undetectable through sight, taste and smell, so...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Target theft suspect charged with drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

981
Followers
552
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy