Wisconsin State

Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
KVCR NEWS

Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years

Voters in Iowa have already begun filling out their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is whether to send Republican Chuck Grassley back for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which was long seen as a competitive between the two major political parties. Grassley, though, is running in the closest race he has had since his first election to the Senate in 1980.
Fox News

Democratic defector Tulsi Gabbard films ad for Republican Kristi Noem in final midterm push

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard threw her weight behind Republican South Dakota Gov. Christi Noem's re-election effort Tuesday. Gabbard released a new ad supporting Noem on Tuesday as the governor enters her final week of campaigning before Election Day. Noem is the clear favorite to defeat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, currently holding a double-digit lead in the race, according to polls. Gabbard has supported several Republicans since publicly leaving the Democratic Party last month.
Business Insider

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces off against Trump-backed Republican Tim Michels in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces off against Republican Tim Michels in Wisconsin's governor race. Michels won a contested GOP primary after receiving Trump's backing. Evers has tried to pin Michels down on abortion after the state's ban went into effect. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces off against Trump-backed Republican Tim...
