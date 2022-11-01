Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
u.today
SHIB Sets New Record Amid Market Decline, BitBoy Speaks on His Part in XRP Case, Vitalik Buterin Is Concerned about Elon Musk’s Idea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu breaks startling record in recent market decline. Despite the ongoing bear market, Shiba Inu is attracting investors. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that the meme coin has set a new record in terms of its holder count. At the moment, the number of SHIB owners comprises 1,233,337. Besides, the composition of SHIB holders is seeing a surprising shift. Per IntoTheBlock data, the percentage of long-term investors, or "hodlers," in SHIB is currently at its greatest level, 45%, while the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady. In the meantime, the coin’s rally seems to have slowed down. After spiking 12% on Nov. 1 on Elon Musk’s tweet, exhaustion set in: SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001192.
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Correctly Called Massive Bitcoin and Crypto Crash Forecasts Imminent Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce – With a Catch
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted crypto’s 2022 crash now sees Bitcoin (BTC) bouncing with a major catch. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells their 575,800 Twitter followers that they still think BTC will bounce as high as $21,500 after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday announcing another interest rate hike.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Elon Musk Gets Word Of Advice From Jacinda Ardern: Twitter 'Can Do A Huge Amount Of Harm' If Misused
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new chief of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk, needs to "stick strongly to the principle of transparency." What Happened: Ardern, speaking at a national summit on countering terrorism and violent extremism, said, "While I haven't had...
decrypt.co
Binance CEO: Crypto Is the 'Only Stable Thing' Amid Financial Turmoil
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to the stage at Web Summit to discuss regulators, the crypto crash, and Elon Musk's unpredictability. Despite a crypto crash that has seen Bitcoin tumble over 70% from $69,000 to its current value of around $20,000, Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao argued that cryptocurrency is "probably the only stable thing in this very dynamic environment."
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Platforms You Must Invest In Before 2023, With Big Eyes Coin, Solana And Polkadot
With the crypto coin market forever changing, it is fascinating to see which coins will be thriving by the end of the year. With constant ups and downs with an abundance of coins, it is almost impossible to tell which cryptocurrencies will be doing well and not be so well every day.
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
ValueWalk
Looking Back On The “Cautionary Tale” Of William Hinman And His Crypto Speech
When I last wrote on the question of how – and who- would regulate the burgeoning cryptocurrency and enterprise blockchain industry in March 2021, it was clear that the actions by regulatory officials would largely determine whether this innovation would gain in value. It is a fact of life...
Benzinga
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
Elon Musk Challenger Who Rose To Fame For Taking On Tesla Autopilot Now Departs His Own Self-Driving Tech Company
George Hotz, who shot into the spotlight by challenging Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk in 2015 that he could make a better version of the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot software, is stepping down from his own self-driving technology company, Comma AI. What Happened: Hotz announced the decision on...
decrypt.co
Mastercard Welcomes 7 Crypto, Blockchain Startups to Fintech Innovation Program
Mastercard’s global program attracts applications from over 1,500 startups each year and has helped 350 companies attract billions in funding. Credit card giant Mastercard today announces that it’s welcoming seven new startups into its global startup engagement program, Mastercard Start Path. Since its inception in 2014, Mastercard Start...
