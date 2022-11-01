U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu breaks startling record in recent market decline. Despite the ongoing bear market, Shiba Inu is attracting investors. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that the meme coin has set a new record in terms of its holder count. At the moment, the number of SHIB owners comprises 1,233,337. Besides, the composition of SHIB holders is seeing a surprising shift. Per IntoTheBlock data, the percentage of long-term investors, or "hodlers," in SHIB is currently at its greatest level, 45%, while the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady. In the meantime, the coin’s rally seems to have slowed down. After spiking 12% on Nov. 1 on Elon Musk’s tweet, exhaustion set in: SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001192.

11 HOURS AGO