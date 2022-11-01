ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects

Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Fortune

A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency

Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
u.today

SHIB Sets New Record Amid Market Decline, BitBoy Speaks on His Part in XRP Case, Vitalik Buterin Is Concerned about Elon Musk’s Idea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu breaks startling record in recent market decline. Despite the ongoing bear market, Shiba Inu is attracting investors. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that the meme coin has set a new record in terms of its holder count. At the moment, the number of SHIB owners comprises 1,233,337. Besides, the composition of SHIB holders is seeing a surprising shift. Per IntoTheBlock data, the percentage of long-term investors, or "hodlers," in SHIB is currently at its greatest level, 45%, while the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady. In the meantime, the coin’s rally seems to have slowed down. After spiking 12% on Nov. 1 on Elon Musk’s tweet, exhaustion set in: SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001192.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
decrypt.co

Binance CEO: Crypto Is the 'Only Stable Thing' Amid Financial Turmoil

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to the stage at Web Summit to discuss regulators, the crypto crash, and Elon Musk's unpredictability. Despite a crypto crash that has seen Bitcoin tumble over 70% from $69,000 to its current value of around $20,000, Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao argued that cryptocurrency is "probably the only stable thing in this very dynamic environment."
Benzinga

Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 34.7% to $0.0858 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Biophytis S.A. BPTS rose 31.4% to $0.7751 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2-3 COVA clinical study strongly supporting therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) in COVID-19.
ValueWalk

Looking Back On The “Cautionary Tale” Of William Hinman And His Crypto Speech

When I last wrote on the question of how – and who- would regulate the burgeoning cryptocurrency and enterprise blockchain industry in March 2021, it was clear that the actions by regulatory officials would largely determine whether this innovation would gain in value. It is a fact of life...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
decrypt.co

Mastercard Welcomes 7 Crypto, Blockchain Startups to Fintech Innovation Program

Mastercard’s global program attracts applications from over 1,500 startups each year and has helped 350 companies attract billions in funding. Credit card giant Mastercard today announces that it’s welcoming seven new startups into its global startup engagement program, Mastercard Start Path. Since its inception in 2014, Mastercard Start...
