What George Washington III flipping to Michigan means for Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting

BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
How long will Ohio State basketball be without Justice Sueing and Eugene Brown?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball wasn’t at full strength in its only public scrimmage leading up to its season opener on Monday. The Buckeyes beat Divison II Chaminade at home this past week, giving fans a sneak preview of the 2022-23 roster, but did so without the services of two of the few veterans it has. Eugene Brown has been in concussion protocol for the past week while Justice Sueing is nursing an ankle injury, though his absence was more precautionary given his injury history.
Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football continues its journey back to the Big Ten Championship with a stop in Evanston, Illinois, to play a team it’s got accustomed to seeing in that title game. The Buckeyes reached Indianapolis four straight times before Michigan beat them last season, and in...
Inside Michael Hall Jr.’s road from Streetboro’s LeBron James to Ohio State’s ‘Baby Aaron Donald’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Michael Hall Jr. wasn’t happy with how his first year as an Ohio State football player went, but instead of sulking about it, he saw it as a chance to grow. He played a total of 35 snaps in 2021, all of which came at the...
Ohio State football making long-term change at long snapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went into a crucial game at Penn State with a long snapper so green he had not yet lost his black helmet stripe. The helmet Mason Arnold wears Saturday at Northwestern will no longer be burdened by that stripe. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on his Thursday radio show that Arnold’s stripe was removed following his first career start at Beaver Stadium.
How soon will Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams return from his hand injury?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day gave no update on running back Miyan Williams’ status except to say his hand injury was “not serious.”. On his Thursday radio show 97.1 The Fan, Day expounded exactly how little the injury would limit the second half of the Buckeyes’ backfield combo. He indicated Williams would be available Saturday at Northwestern.
On Ohio State football’s other hamstring injury, Miyan Williams’ hand and Tyleik Williams’ eyeballs: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is no such thing as a normal day of practice for Ohio State football cornerback Jordan Hancock. Not anymore. Not after he couldn’t practice at the start of what was expected to be a breakout season. Hancock confirmed Wednesday the preseason injury he suffered...
What was up with Ohio State football’s delays of game and false starts at Penn State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s six offensive penalties at Penn State included three delays of game, a false start and an offsides. The raucous Beaver Stadium crowd factored into most or all of them. Yet right tackle Dawand Jones considered the day a step forward from the last time OSU faced a truly hostile road crowd.
Four Ohio State players make the cut as contenders for major college football awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Paris Johnson Jr. has live up to all the hype as Ohio State football’s former five-star recruit at left tackle. It took him a while to finally get a chance to play the position because his services were needed elsewhere. But now that he is, he’s excelling in the role while continuing what’s been an impressive run as an offensive lineman. He’s played 1,271 snaps in his career, with 733 of them being in pass-blocking situations. Only one of those has ended with him giving up a sack. A play he still remembers to this day.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
What’s up with Jordan Hancock as Ohio State gradually increases his workload?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jordan Hancock was supposed to be a vital part of Ohio State football’s plans defensively, but a nagging injury prevented him from doing so during the first half of the season. It’s why the Buckeyes have been carefully working him back into the fold over the...
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play in its final crossover game when it travels to Northwestern on Saturday, looking to continue its run of success over the Big Ten West. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wildcats will kick off at noon eastern time on ABC with...
OHSAA state cross country preview 2022: Runners and teams to watch for all three divisions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The OHSAA cross country state meets will be held Saturday at the Fortress Obetz multi-purpose sports complex in Obetz, Ohio. Here’s everything you need to know about all three divisions:
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
roadtirement.com
Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio
The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
