Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.
Amid scrutiny faced for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, Nets guard Kyrie Irving repeatedly ignored text messages from team owner Joe Tsai as Tsai pushed his star point guard toward a public apology for his actions, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.
Atlanta Hawks plan two Marvel Super Hero Night events

The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with Marvel Entertainment to host two special nights, known as ‘Marvel Super Hero Night’ at State Farm Arena. The first game presented by Xbox will be against Philadelphia on Nov. 10 and the second game will be against Washington on Feb. 28. Each game will have a special giveaway inspired by Black Panther.
ATLANTA, GA
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to Twitter in an attempt to clarify his remarks earlier on Friday when asked about the fallout surrounding Kyrie Irving's social media posts that centered on an antisemitic book and movie. Initially, speaking to reporters after morning shootaround, Durant labeled it as an "unfortunate...
Nike paused its partnership with Kyrie Irving on Friday after a week in which the Brooklyn Nets star became embroiled in a controversy over a social media post promoting a book and movie that contain antisemitic material. The shoe giant had been set to release a new Irving-branded product, the...
