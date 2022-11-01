Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Tech Stocks You'll Be Kicking Yourself Later for Not Buying
While disappointing third-quarter earnings from big tech added to the pressure tech companies were facing due to the consistent increase in borrowing costs and slowing demand, the industry is consistently...
invezz.com
Best place to buy Roku stock: it’s plunged 18% on loss forecast and shrinking Ad revenue
Roku share price has plunged 18% in the Pre-Market hours. Roku stock closed yesterday at $54.32 after a −2.47 (4.35%) drop. The stock is sliding after the company forecast a loss citing advertisers’ budgets are under pressure. Roku stock price has taken a hit in the Pre-Market hours...
Yahoo!
Etsy stock pops after it beats analysts' revenue expectations
Etsy (ETSY) stock popped 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the e-commerce company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations. Here are the key figures compared to Wall Street's expectations, compiled from Bloomberg:. Revenue: $594.5 million actual versus $563.6 million expected. Gross Merchandise Sales: $3 billion actual versus $2.92...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider
The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
More than $3.2 trillion has been wiped off tech giants' value this year as inflation soars and recession looms
The biggest tech stocks have shed about $3.2 trillion in value this year. The market cap of "GAMMA" stocks is down by more than $300 billion this past week. Effects of inflation and signs of a possible recession have hit companies' earnings and outlooks. The values of some of America's...
msn.com
Amazon has frozen headcount at its growing advertising business, after it posted a glum fourth-quarter outlook amid slowing sales: reports
Slide 1 of 7: Meta has thrown $36 billion at the metaverse but plans to spend many billions more on the project. Wary investors are calling for Meta to focus its effort on its profitable divisions. Insider compiled a list of tech breakthroughs that cost far less than the metaverse push. The metaverse may be the most expensive project in the history of tech.Meta, according to an Insider analysis of the firm's financial filings, has pumped $36 billion into its Reality Labs division since 2019.Reality Labs houses the social-media giant's VR and metaverse arms, and remains massively unprofitable, posting a $3.7 billion operating loss on revenue of $285 million in its most recent quarter, down by almost half compared with the previous year. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarter of lower revenues this week, prompting some anxious investors to urge Meta to refocus on its more reliable core businesses — ads and paid messaging.However, Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to pour billions into his metaverse dream, arguing that it's the future of computing.The Meta CEO said the company would lose a "significant amount" of money over a three to five-year period at this year's shareholder meeting.While Zuckerberg may believe hemorrhaging cash is the path to the metaverse's success and profitability, Insider has put together this list of highly successful tech innovations that cost just a fraction of how much Meta has already spent. These figures have not been adjusted for inflation.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Nov 1, 2022 : SHV, ENB, BFH, AMZN, AMD, ABNB, AAPL, VMBS, BHC, CMA, F, VZ
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.05 to 11,270.9. The total After hours volume is currently 86,716,366 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $109.76, with 10,720,480 shares traded., following a 52-week...
msn.com
AMD stock rises as debate roars about the path to 2023 and beyond
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock rose Wednesday as Wall Street appeared split on executives’ promise to clear out inventory by the end of the year while growing data-center sales. AMD shares rallied as much as 7% Wednesday, and were last up 2%, after the chip maker reported the...
Stocks Edge Lower; Apple, Amazon, Intel And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday, October 28:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Lower As Big Tech Crashes Earnings Party. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines, following another disappointing series of earnings updates from big tech companies that continue to raise questions about the resilience of the U.S. economy.
Amazon (AMZN) Q3 Earnings: What You Need to Know
Amazon failed to meet expectations for third quarter earnings. With its stock reaching a two-year low, is now an opportunity to buy AMZN at a discount?
Amazon stock plummets 11%, threatening its trillion-dollar market cap after earnings warning about holiday sales
Amazon's stock price dropped 11% Friday as it warned of soft sales in the key holiday season. The online retailer's market cap is on course to fall below $1 trillion if those losses hold at the open. The world's biggest e-commerce company warned of an inflation-driven drop in spending and...
BBC
Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens
Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
