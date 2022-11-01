ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

easttexasradio.com

Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Patricia Edwards

Funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lynn Draper

In Loving memory of our mother. Lynn Draper was born on August 25, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana and passed away on October 13, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marylin Curlee Fleming Woods of South Bend, Indiana, her Father, Lawrence Fellows Chamberlain of Pine Valley, Arizonia, and one son, Gary Lee Draper. Left in the hearts of her children, Danny Lee Draper, Shannon Michelle Draper, Gail Lynne Draper Simon, and Matthew Craig Draper. She had 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Keavin, Gary, Cody, Kurstie, James, Craig, and Sarah, and one great-grandchild, Hailey. You will forever be missed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Blaine Sartin

Visitation for Hollis “Blaine” Sartin, age 48, of Winnsboro, will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Blaine passed away on October 25, 2022, in Hopkins County. He was born on July 14, 1974, in Sulphur Springs. He owned and operated The Detail Shop and was former owner of The Tint Shop. He was known as “The Tint King” and always said “If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense.” He was very active in the community, he gave school clothes for children, was involved in many charities amongst kids, and thanksgiving dinners for families. His greatest passions were his kids and being a good uncle. He was a classic beach bum and loved taking family trips to the beach. Some of his favorite memories were always his kids’ birthday parties, their beach vacations, when the cowboys won the super bowl, family crawfish boils, and trips to the casino. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and car lover.
WINNSBORO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Louis Buchanan

Louis Eddie Buchanan, 68, died unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. Born on February 13, 1954, and raised in Sulphur Springs, Louis was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High school in 1972 and studied at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University – Commerce. He worked as a machinist for Rockwell International for many years. Louis was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

6 Different Lots & Land Tracts Looking for Their Forever Home

On Dolly Road, in established subdivision, is where you’ll find this 2.4 acre! Great location to build your dream home on this quiet road with one inlet! Spacious lot with a water view and access. It’s just a few miles from Interstate 30 for easy commuting and an easy drive to downtown Sulphur Springs. Don’t miss out, there aren’t many lots available in Sulphur Springs ISD. $58,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Camping is more than a tent at Cooper Lake State Park

Have you ever been camping? If not, how would you like to get started? Do you know your camping comfort level? Cooper Lake State Park is a perfect place to explore camping since the park has such a wide variety of overnight opportunities! The park contains two unique units perched on the banks of Cooper Lake. The South Sulphur Unit, which is the largest of the two, is located on the south side of the lake, and the Doctors Creek Unit on the north side. Both parks have a wide variety of camping site types available. Just like Goldilocks, you can find something that’s “just right”! From people who wish to stay in their own motorhomes or travel trailers, to those wishing to camp in a tent by the lake, and even to those who don’t own any camping gear at all, Cooper Lake State Park has something “just right” for the night enjoying the great outdoors!
COOPER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Charlie George

Funeral service for Charlie George, age 80 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
PICKTON, TX
KSST Radio

Three Traffic Stops In Three Days Resulted In Warrant, Controlled Substance Arrests

Three traffic stops in three days by officers in Hopkins County resulted in warrant and controlled substance arrests, according to deputies and troopers’ reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Justin Wilkerson reported finding 28-year-old Dallas woman and a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, on the south boat ramp on FM 2285.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man shot at Paris apartment complex

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m. Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a...
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the October search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other firearms […]
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
texasmetronews.com

17-year-old wanted in Red Bird slaying arrested in East Texas￼

A second teenager faces a capital murder charge in the fatal June shooting of a woman in Red Bird. Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas, in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Kerundra Green, Dallas police said Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
GRAND SALINE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

