Have you ever been camping? If not, how would you like to get started? Do you know your camping comfort level? Cooper Lake State Park is a perfect place to explore camping since the park has such a wide variety of overnight opportunities! The park contains two unique units perched on the banks of Cooper Lake. The South Sulphur Unit, which is the largest of the two, is located on the south side of the lake, and the Doctors Creek Unit on the north side. Both parks have a wide variety of camping site types available. Just like Goldilocks, you can find something that’s “just right”! From people who wish to stay in their own motorhomes or travel trailers, to those wishing to camp in a tent by the lake, and even to those who don’t own any camping gear at all, Cooper Lake State Park has something “just right” for the night enjoying the great outdoors!

COOPER, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO