Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
easttexasradio.com
Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far
Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
Obituary for Patricia Edwards
Funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
Kiwanis and Lions build access ramp for citizens despite weather
Kiwanis members came together today, after a rain delay, to build a ramp for a local Sulphur Springs community member. The resident is very excited to receive her ramp and knows it will make her life much more functional and enjoyable. With the help of the local Lions club who...
Obituary for Lynn Draper
In Loving memory of our mother. Lynn Draper was born on August 25, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana and passed away on October 13, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marylin Curlee Fleming Woods of South Bend, Indiana, her Father, Lawrence Fellows Chamberlain of Pine Valley, Arizonia, and one son, Gary Lee Draper. Left in the hearts of her children, Danny Lee Draper, Shannon Michelle Draper, Gail Lynne Draper Simon, and Matthew Craig Draper. She had 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Keavin, Gary, Cody, Kurstie, James, Craig, and Sarah, and one great-grandchild, Hailey. You will forever be missed.
Recent Properties Snatched Up by Buyers in the Last 10 Days
Find out what properties buyers have been looking at and purchasing in and around Hopkins County. These real estate closings have kept the market active these past several days alone. 1. SOLD: A great place for the new owners to camp or build with a new water meter already in...
Obituary for Blaine Sartin
Visitation for Hollis “Blaine” Sartin, age 48, of Winnsboro, will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Blaine passed away on October 25, 2022, in Hopkins County. He was born on July 14, 1974, in Sulphur Springs. He owned and operated The Detail Shop and was former owner of The Tint Shop. He was known as “The Tint King” and always said “If it don’t make money, it don’t make sense.” He was very active in the community, he gave school clothes for children, was involved in many charities amongst kids, and thanksgiving dinners for families. His greatest passions were his kids and being a good uncle. He was a classic beach bum and loved taking family trips to the beach. Some of his favorite memories were always his kids’ birthday parties, their beach vacations, when the cowboys won the super bowl, family crawfish boils, and trips to the casino. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and car lover.
Obituary for Louis Buchanan
Louis Eddie Buchanan, 68, died unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. Born on February 13, 1954, and raised in Sulphur Springs, Louis was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High school in 1972 and studied at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University – Commerce. He worked as a machinist for Rockwell International for many years. Louis was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors.
6 Different Lots & Land Tracts Looking for Their Forever Home
On Dolly Road, in established subdivision, is where you’ll find this 2.4 acre! Great location to build your dream home on this quiet road with one inlet! Spacious lot with a water view and access. It’s just a few miles from Interstate 30 for easy commuting and an easy drive to downtown Sulphur Springs. Don’t miss out, there aren’t many lots available in Sulphur Springs ISD. $58,000.
Camping is more than a tent at Cooper Lake State Park
Have you ever been camping? If not, how would you like to get started? Do you know your camping comfort level? Cooper Lake State Park is a perfect place to explore camping since the park has such a wide variety of overnight opportunities! The park contains two unique units perched on the banks of Cooper Lake. The South Sulphur Unit, which is the largest of the two, is located on the south side of the lake, and the Doctors Creek Unit on the north side. Both parks have a wide variety of camping site types available. Just like Goldilocks, you can find something that’s “just right”! From people who wish to stay in their own motorhomes or travel trailers, to those wishing to camp in a tent by the lake, and even to those who don’t own any camping gear at all, Cooper Lake State Park has something “just right” for the night enjoying the great outdoors!
Second annual Winter Bash livestock show approaches
The second annual Northeast Texas Winter Bash Ag Show will take place on December 3, 2022 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Fees: New, unopened toy for showmanship (to be donated to Blue Santa), $25 for other entries. Categories: Heifer (by breed), steer (by division...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
Obituary for Charlie George
Funeral service for Charlie George, age 80 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
History of Who’d Thought It, Texas (ghost town)
Who’d Thought It was a farming community in northern Hopkins County east of Tira and just north of Sand Hill off Farm Road 1536. It was probably established sometime after 1900. Levi Kearny operated the first store. How the town acquired its unusual name is not known. At its...
Three Traffic Stops In Three Days Resulted In Warrant, Controlled Substance Arrests
Three traffic stops in three days by officers in Hopkins County resulted in warrant and controlled substance arrests, according to deputies and troopers’ reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Justin Wilkerson reported finding 28-year-old Dallas woman and a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, on the south boat ramp on FM 2285.
KXII.com
Man shot at Paris apartment complex
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m. Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a...
Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the October search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other firearms […]
DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
texasmetronews.com
17-year-old wanted in Red Bird slaying arrested in East Texas￼
A second teenager faces a capital murder charge in the fatal June shooting of a woman in Red Bird. Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas, in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Kerundra Green, Dallas police said Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
