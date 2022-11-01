Read full article on original website
Related
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
AOL Corp
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
Flying Magazine
FLYING Magazine Lands Back at FBOs Through MediaJet Distribution Partnership
FLYING Magazine—part of FLYING Media Group and the world’s leading aviation print publication—is set to hit magazine newsstands at FBOs and private air terminals across the U.S. with its latest MediaJet distribution partnership. MediaJet is a Sandow company. Beginning this month, FLYING will be distributed on MediaJet...
technologynetworks.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Line of Bench Meters for Easy Electrochemistry Testing
Designed to facilitate reliable electrochemistry testing for a wide range of laboratories working in many areas of research, the newly launched Thermo Scientific Eutech 1700 Series Bench Meters offer accurate measurement of pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen. With user-friendly features and easy-to-use functionality, the Bench Meters are well-suited for teaching, agriculture and industrial labs with varying levels of technical expertise.
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Engineering R&D Center in Toronto, Canada
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced today the unveiling of its Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Center in Toronto, Ontario (Canada), marking its third nearshore global design center in two quarters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005933/en/ Mark Cohon, Chairman, Toronto Global; Alind Saxena, CSO, LTTS; The Hon. Victor Fedeli, Ontarios’ Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India, Toronto; Vincent Bourget - VP Engineering, GTS, Canada; Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, LTTS, Chris Pogue, CEO, Thales Canada (Photo: Business Wire)
The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Leadership
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A Doge Titan Awakens: Wallet With 2.3M DOGE Sees Activity After Nine Years Of Slumber
The Dogecoin DOGE/USD blockchain witnessed a wallet dormant since the very beginning of the network (which launched back in December 2013) spring back to life after nearly nine years. What Happened: A wallet holding 2,374,814 DOGE woke up after being inactive since March 25, 2014, according to Blockchair data. The...
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
SpaceX Thursday put the Hotbird 13G satellite into orbit for Eutelsat to bolster broadcast systems across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Woonsocket Call
BAE Systems Awarded £80 Million in Typhoon Avionics Support Contracts
Eurofighter avionics support contracts will help keep Typhoon aircraft mission ready. BAE Systems will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years. This press release...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0