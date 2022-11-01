BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO