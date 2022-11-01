Read full article on original website
Suspect's cell phone linked him to scene of woman's killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas City man in a fatal August shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. D'Angelo L. Fisher, 23, faces Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action charges. According...
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
Independence police officer shoots man during disturbance at gas station
Independence police said a man who was shot by an officer at a gas station was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
Man who allegedly shot at Independence police officer charged in incident
A man who allegedly shot at an Independence police officer at a gas station early Thursday morning has been charged in the incident.
Police warn residents about ‘Felony Lane Gang’
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about the “Felony Lane Gang.” According to the LPD, the group travels in groups burglarizing vehicles, then uses stolen credit and debit cards to make big purchases. “Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need […]
KCTV 5
Man shot by police at Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
Lansing prison inmate died of accident fentanyl overdose, prosecutor says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office stated an inmate death resulted from a fentanyl overdose. Casey Wallace, 28, died at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
northwestmoinfo.com
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
KCTV 5
KCMO police arrest man who stole truck and drove erratically for over an hour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police have a man in custody after he drove a stolen truck erratically and dangerously throughout the city for almost an hour and a half Wednesday evening. Police said a detective spotted the vehicle shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the Westport area....
kttn.com
Jury convicts Missouri man of being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm, following home invasion
A Missouri man has been convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing the firearm he used in a home invasion robbery. Theodore Watkins Jr., 32, of Independence, was found guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 1, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Independence police officers were called...
Independence man sentenced to 30 years for murder of Oriana Starr in 2020
An Independence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr in 2020.
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man on second-degree murder charges
Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting. Panasonic breaking ground on massive new battery plant in De Soto. ‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would...
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest
A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man in connection to woman found dead lying in road
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven days a week Jack Rose walks up and down 87th street in Raytown. “I walk a long way and I do it every day,” Rose said. The same street on Halloween night he remembers seeing much commotion. “Sirens started coming, it was quite...
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
kttn.com
Missouri man who attempted to flee with officer in backseat, sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking
