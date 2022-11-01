ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salina Post

Suspect's cell phone linked him to scene of woman's killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas City man in a fatal August shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. D'Angelo L. Fisher, 23, faces Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action charges. According...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Police warn residents about ‘Felony Lane Gang’

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about the “Felony Lane Gang.” According to the LPD, the group travels in groups burglarizing vehicles, then uses stolen credit and debit cards to make big purchases. “Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Man shot by police at Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police. Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting

PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
PLATTSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Raytown police arrest Independence man on second-degree murder charges

Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting. Panasonic breaking ground on massive new battery plant in De Soto. ‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would...
RAYTOWN, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest

A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

