thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager

The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox make decision on new manager

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach

The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Charlie Montoyo to be named White Sox bench coach

As details continue to leak following this morning’s report that Pedro Grifol will be named the next White Sox manager, the team’s new bench coach has also been revealed. According to a Twitter user named Northbrook Bob (@nbb77), former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo will be named the White Sox bench coach. If you’re unfamiliar with the account, “Northbrook Bob” has been known to previously have connections within the White Sox organization.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Washington

Albert Pujols Signs Papers, Making Retirement Official

Albert Pujols signs papers, making retirement official originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Albert Pujols has officially dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s -- or I guess dotted the j’s and crossed the t’s in the case of his signature -- on an illustrious 22-year career in the MLB. The 42-year-old slugger handed in his retirement papers to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 2

While still running the White Sox, principal owner Bill Veeck and minority owner/GM Hank Greenberg asked for home dates at the Los Angeles Coliseum — not for the White Sox, but for the expansion Los Angeles Angels, who were to start play in the American League in 1961. Roles would reverse with the Angels, with Veeck owning a small stake and Greenberg serving as the principal owner.
CHICAGO, IL

