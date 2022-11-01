Read full article on original website
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Yankees nearly lost valued coach to mysterious White Sox manager search
The New York Yankees will look significantly different on the field next season, but management wasted no time in welcoming back field general Aaron Boone for Year 2 of his recent three-year contract extension in 2023. Just a few days after the Yankees’ season ended in a puddle of defensive...
Chicago White Sox pick Pedro Grifol as manager
Kansas City Royals assistant coach Pedro Grifol is set to become manager of the Chicago White Sox, with an official
White Sox make decision on new manager
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
Report: Frank Menechino Out as White Sox Hitting Coach
The Chicago White Sox offense was significantly underwhelming throughout the 2022 season. A majority of the team's typical sluggers underperformed and the Sox did not score as many runs as expected. Now, it appears that hitting coach Frank Menechino will be replaced in 2023. The White Sox have agreed to...
Report: Charlie Montoyo to be named White Sox bench coach
As details continue to leak following this morning’s report that Pedro Grifol will be named the next White Sox manager, the team’s new bench coach has also been revealed. According to a Twitter user named Northbrook Bob (@nbb77), former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo will be named the White Sox bench coach. If you’re unfamiliar with the account, “Northbrook Bob” has been known to previously have connections within the White Sox organization.
Albert Pujols Signs Papers, Making Retirement Official
Albert Pujols signs papers, making retirement official originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Albert Pujols has officially dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s -- or I guess dotted the j’s and crossed the t’s in the case of his signature -- on an illustrious 22-year career in the MLB. The 42-year-old slugger handed in his retirement papers to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Today in White Sox History: November 2
While still running the White Sox, principal owner Bill Veeck and minority owner/GM Hank Greenberg asked for home dates at the Los Angeles Coliseum — not for the White Sox, but for the expansion Los Angeles Angels, who were to start play in the American League in 1961. Roles would reverse with the Angels, with Veeck owning a small stake and Greenberg serving as the principal owner.
