How Republicans are blowing the most important race in the country
As I noted last month, if you were looking to choose the single most important race in the country in the coming midterm elections, you could do worse than pick the one for Pennsylvania governor.
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republican members of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao— but disapproval within the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to the former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger along with some former Trump aides have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Daily Record
Trump slams Colorado Republican Senate candidate after Joe O’Dea says he wouldn’t back him for president
The day after Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O’Dea said he’d “actively campaign against” Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Trump lashed out at the candidate as a “RINO,” or Republican in name only. O’Dea has frequently said he hopes the former president...
NBC News
Arizona Senate and governor races tighten ahead of Obama visit, GOP poll says
A new survey from one of the nation’s top GOP pollsters shows Arizona’s Senate race is a dead heat, while the Republican candidate for governor inches slightly ahead of her Democratic rival. Just over a week before Election Day, the polls shows Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly with the...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years
Voters in Iowa have already begun filling out their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is whether to send Republican Chuck Grassley back for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which was long seen as a competitive between the two major political parties. Grassley, though, is running in the closest race he has had since his first election to the Senate in 1980.
Utah: can an ex-CIA independent oust an incumbent Republican senator?
The race between Evan McMullin and Senator Mike Lee in the reliably red state is tightening as Democrats stand aside
Balance of power on the line in Minnesota Legislature, U.S. Congress
MINNEAPOLIS — The balance of power in Minnesota's Legislature and the U.S. Congress will hinge on the result of next week's midterm elections. In both cases, a handful of races may decide the direction of the state and the country. With a divided legislature in Minnesota, Republicans currently hold...
OnPolitics: Barack Obama heads to Nevada as new poll shows virtual tie for Senate
Exclusive new poll findings paint a picture of what next week's elections may yield. Politics Managing Editor Caren Bohan writes:. Barack Obama is headed to Nevada as the latest USA Today/Suffolk poll shows a dead heat in the Senate race. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose seat is a top...
Gov. Tim Walz faces off against former Republican state Sen. Scott Jensen in Minnesota's gubernatorial election
The race between Walz and Jensen is one of 36 gubernatorial elections taking place in 2022.
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and Republican National Committee member, thanked...
Sen. Johnson stops in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sen. Ron Johnson says next Tuesday’s election is all about freedom. “You understand what is stake,” Johnson told a crowd of about 100 supporters Wednesday in Chippewa Falls. “We know what this election is about. This is about a fight for freedom, and it’s a fight we absolutely must win.”
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Race for U.S. Senate
One of the biggest races on the ballot November 8th, is the race for U.S. Senate. KATC’s Jim Hummel caught up with the top three contenders in the race. Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.
Republicans want to take control of the U.S. Senate. Will Ohio help them get there?
While the GOP deals with unpredictable races in states such as Pennsylvania, Republicans hope Ohio will show up for Senate candidate J.D. Vance.
WOWK 13 News
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
