Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Hawks plan two Marvel Super Hero Night events
The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with Marvel Entertainment to host two special nights, known as ‘Marvel Super Hero Night’ at State Farm Arena. The first game presented by Xbox will be against Philadelphia on Nov. 10 and the second game will be against Washington on Feb. 28. Each game will have a special giveaway inspired by Black Panther.
Clayton News Daily
Dejounte Murray's triple-double powers Hawks past Pelicans in OT
Dejounte Murray produced a triple-double and sparked the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Murray scored Atlanta's final two baskets of regulation, including the game-tying field goal with 4.1 seconds to force overtime. He scored the first two baskets in overtime and made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to give Atlanta a six-point lead.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Nets Give Kyrie Irving Steps to Take Before Returning
While Kyrie Irving has apologized for his recent promotion of the antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America in the last 48 hours of a turbulent week, the Nets star has received massive backlash from fans, the NBA, the team and Nike. Irving did not...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
The Nets and the Anti-Defamation League have reportedly sent a letter to Amazon and owner Jeff Bezos in regards to an antisemitic film and book at the center of a recent controversy involving Kyrie Irving. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Friday the organizations sent a letter to...
Clayton News Daily
Irving Went Silent on Nets Owner Before Suspension, per Report
Amid scrutiny faced for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, Nets guard Kyrie Irving repeatedly ignored text messages from team owner Joe Tsai as Tsai pushed his star point guard toward a public apology for his actions, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.
Clayton News Daily
First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers
The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
Clayton News Daily
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving
Nike is suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the company said in an emailed statement to CNN Friday. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the statement says. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."
Clayton News Daily
Falcons activate RB Cordarrelle Patterson off IR
The Atlanta Falcons activated running back Cordarrelle Patterson off injured reserve on Saturday. Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 with a knee injury before being designated to return on Wednesday. He is now eligible to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons...
Clayton News Daily
Rece Davis Shares Latest on Lee Corso Amid ‘GameDay’ Absence
View the original article to see embedded media. College Gameday host Rece Davis gave an update on the health of renowned analyst Lee Corso after the 87-year-old was one again absent from Saturday’s pregame show at Georgia. “Lee Corso is still recuperating,” Davis said at the start of the...
Clayton News Daily
Bears’ Eddie Jackson on This Week’s Trades: ‘What Are We Playing For?’
The Bears were active prior to the NFL’s trade deadline, selling key defensive players Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in separate deals while adding wide receiver Chase Claypool in another. The moves were meant to help Chicago for the future, but one player was more confused than anything. Safety...
