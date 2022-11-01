Nike is suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the company said in an emailed statement to CNN Friday. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the statement says. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO