These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Analyzing BP's Short Interest

BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock

Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
Peering Into Pulmonx's Recent Short Interest

Pulmonx's LUNG short percent of float has risen 6.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.73 million shares sold short, which is 12.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 12.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Compass Minerals Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
New York Update: Cannabis Retail License Approvals, Timeline, Criticism Of New Commercial Guidance

On Thursday, Axel Bernabe of the New York's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) told a Business of Cannabis conference in New York City, that the first adult-use cannabis retailer licenses “could be approved in about two weeks.” He referred to plans for an upcoming Cannabis Control Board (CCB) meeting, expected to meet on November 21 when the first set of Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses could be approved.
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
Expert Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics

Within the last quarter, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average price target of $49.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $44.00.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
