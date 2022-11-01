ColoradoBiz showcases the personalities behind the companies in a range of industries and in all stages of development, from startups to stalwarts. Sara Ott is the Chief Retail Officer at Canvas Credit Union. Previously, she served the credit union as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending. She leads with a people-centered approach which empowers her team to open with empathy, build connections and transform how members experience financial services. Sara is passionate about helping members afford life and attain the dream of homeownership.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO