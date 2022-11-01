ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Local organizations hold food drive in Pittsfield

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will be hosting a Thankful Food Drive in collaboration with the Berkshire Running Center and MountainOne . The food drive will run from November 1 through November 23. Donations will benefit the South Congregational Church and St. Joseph’s Church Food Pantries.

Drop-offs will be accepted at the following locations:

413Shirts (1595 East Street)
Adelson & Company PC (100 North Street)
Berkshire Art Center (141 North Street)
Berkshire Athenaeum (1 Wendell Avenue)
Berkshire County Arc Main Office (395 South Street)
Berkshire Family YMCA (292 North Street)
Berkshire Fitness and Wellness Center (137 North Street)
Berkshire Museum (39 South Street)
Berkshire Roots (501A Dalton Avenue)
Berkshire Running Center (5 Cheshire Road Suite 119)
Berkshire Theatre Group (111 South Street)
Berkshire United Way (200 South Street)
BFAIR (39 Willis Street)
Carr Hardware (547 North Street)
City Hall (70 Allen Street)
Clock Tower (Berkshire Eagle Building)
Cooper Center/Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (1 Fenn Street)
Elegant Stitches (237 First Street)
Guidewire, Inc. Office (34 Depot Street)
Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners, Inc. (50 Depot Street in Dalton)
Holiday Inn & Suites (1 West Street)
Lee Bank Pittsfield Branch (75 North Street)
Mana Crypt Gaming Center (139 West Housatonic Street)
MountainOne (South Street and Silver Lake offices)
Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort (95 East Street)
Paul Rich & Sons (242 North Street)
RSVP (16 Bartlett Avenue)
ServiceNet (141 North Street, lower level)
Solutions Community Connections Program (1450 West Housatonic Street)
Soma’s Aromas (81 East Street)
This & That Sports (128 Fenn Street)
Wayfair (75 South Church Street)
Witch Slapped (78 North Street)
Wolfson Center/Barrington Stage Company (122 North Street)

MassLive.com

Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen

After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights

Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds' second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays - and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
viatravelers.com

11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is a small town in the northwest part of the state. Despite its small size, it’s the largest city in Berkshire County and is a fantastic place to visit. Whether visiting Pittsfield as a family, with friends, or as a romantic getaway, you will be in awe of the city’s beauty!
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road

WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
WESTFIELD, MA
columbiapaper.com

Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell

HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

